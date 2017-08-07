News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IBAW Suggests Swift Advancement of Foxconn Incentive Package
The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) is encouraging the state legislature to promptly advance and pass the Foxconn incentive package. While Foxconn has (rightfully)
· 22,000 indirect jobs created
· Up to 150 new suppliers needed in the region to service the plant
· $4.26 billion in annual supplier purchases
· 16,000 construction and indirect jobs over the 4 year construction period
· Projected average annual salary at Foxconn will be nearly $54,000
· A $7 billion dollar a year annual impact to the economy
In addition to the tangible economic impact that this project can deliver, there is also the intangible.
The State of Wisconsin is at a crossroads and demographics are not in our favor. Our great state continues to age in place, we have little to no population growth and our best and brightest continue to get educated in-state and quickly leave for greener pastures on the Coasts. This opportunity, along with the other businesses which are sure to follow, will retain individuals here now and make Wisconsin a magnet for those looking for new opportunities, be it employment or entrepreneurial in nature. Brain Gain instead of Brain Drain.
Wisconsin has arrived at its moment in time to take the leap of faith that many small business owners are faced with. Yes, there are risks to this proposal, however when you look at the totality of the opportunity, this is truly a generational opportunity to advance economic development opportunities for thousands of residents across this state now and for future generations.
IBAW's mission is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, & member-driven public policy and advocacy. Membership encompasses service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting & others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 07, 2017