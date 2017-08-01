News By Tag
Author Shaun M Jooste Reduces Novel Selling Price This Week For Women's Day
By buying his novels at a discounted rate, you also donate towards an approved women's charity
"The day commemorates the 1956 march of approximately 20 000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to petition against the country's pass laws that required South Africans defined as "black" under The Population Registration Act to carry an internal passport, known as a pass, that served to maintain population segregation, control urbanisation, and manage migrant labour during the apartheid era. The first National Women's Day was celebrated on 9 August 1994. In 2006, a reenactment of the march was staged for its 50th anniversary, with many of the 1956 march veterans."
Of course, today Women's Day represents so much. Despite fighting so many issues against women, some of them are still treated the same way in the modern day. Such issues include abuse, sexual harassment, discrimination, unequal pay and schooling. This isn't always prevalant to the public eye, and many times people and organisations strive to keep it hidden, despite our government's attempt to fight it every chance we get.
To celebrate Women's Day, fantasy and horror author Shaun M Jooste is not only dropping the retail selling price of his novels, but 20% of the profits achieved will be going towards official Public Benefit Organisations (PBO), as recognised by the South African Revenue Service, that serve and protect women's rights.
Of course, you can simply donate to any PBO of your choice, but any that do buy these books with the selected payment method will have some of the proceeds also donated.
So if you are keen to be part of this program, head on over his blog at https://celenicearth.wordpress.com
