August 2017





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Author Shaun M Jooste Reduces Novel Selling Price This Week For Women's Day

By buying his novels at a discounted rate, you also donate towards an approved women's charity
 
 
* Womens Day
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- On 9 August 2017 this week we celebrate Women's Day here in South Africa. This is such an auspicious occassion in our country that it is actually a National public holiday. Family's get together to spend some quality time, and men show their appreciation for the fairer gender. Here is the origin and specific meaning behind our country's Women's Day as defined on Wikipedia:

"The day commemorates the 1956 march of approximately 20 000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to petition against the country's pass laws that required South Africans defined as "black" under The Population Registration Act to carry an internal passport, known as a pass, that served to maintain population segregation, control urbanisation, and manage migrant labour during the apartheid era. The first National Women's Day was celebrated on 9 August 1994. In 2006, a reenactment of the march was staged for its 50th anniversary, with many of the 1956 march veterans."

Of course, today Women's Day represents so much. Despite fighting so many issues against women, some of them are still treated the same way in the modern day. Such issues include abuse, sexual harassment, discrimination, unequal pay and schooling. This isn't always prevalant to the public eye, and many times people and organisations strive to keep it hidden, despite our government's attempt to fight it every chance we get.

To celebrate Women's Day, fantasy and horror author Shaun M Jooste is not only dropping the retail selling price of his novels, but 20% of the profits achieved will be going towards official Public Benefit Organisations (PBO), as recognised by the South African Revenue Service,  that serve and protect women's rights.

Of course, you can simply donate to any PBO of your choice, but any that do buy these books with the selected payment method will have some of the proceeds also donated.

So if you are keen to be part of this program, head on over his blog at https://celenicearth.wordpress.com

Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Shaun M Jooste
Email:***@gmail.com
