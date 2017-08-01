News By Tag
Improved Functionality in dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.5
dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.5 has received multiple improvements, and here are only several of them:
* SQL Server 2017 RC2 new syntax supported;
* Query Execution History - dramatically redesigned;
* New Feature - Monitor Server Performance;
* Lots of improvements in:
- Schema Compare
- Data Generator
- Source Control
- Code Completion
- Documenter
- Index Manager
dbForge Studio for SQL Server is an integrated environment for SQL Server development, management, administration, data reporting, and analysis. SQL Manager tool allows users to create, edit, copy, attach and detach, backup and restore databases from one server to another easily. These SQL tools help developers to manage databases, make complex database changes and speed up routine tasks.
To learn more, visit http://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
