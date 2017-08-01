 
Improved Functionality in dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.5

 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, announced the release of dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.5 with such significant features as Executed SQL Statements History, Support for Surround SCM predefined template, SQL Server 2016 Service Pack 1 (SP1) and SQL Server 2017 CTP2 new syntax support.

dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.5 has received multiple improvements, and here are only several of them:

* SQL Server 2017 RC2 new syntax supported;

* Query Execution History - dramatically redesigned;

* New Feature - Monitor Server Performance;

* Lots of improvements in:

- Schema Compare

- Data Generator

- Source Control

- Code Completion

- Documenter

- Index Manager

dbForge Studio for SQL Server is an integrated environment for SQL Server development, management, administration, data reporting, and analysis. SQL Manager tool allows users to create, edit, copy, attach and detach, backup and restore databases from one server to another easily. These SQL tools help developers to manage databases, make complex database changes and speed up routine tasks.

To learn more, visit http://www.devart.com/dbforge/sql/studio/

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

Learn more about Devart at https://www.devart.com.
Email:***@devart.com
Sql Server, Developement Tool, Sql Client Tools
Software
Prague - Praha - Czech Republic
Products
