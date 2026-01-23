 
AI-Powered Enterprise Combines TV & FILM, Entertainment, Real Estate, and Technology

Industry Veteran Launches 4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing - Impact Division
By:
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Jan. 27, 2026 - PRLog -- After more than two decades driving cultural impact through music promotion, industry veteran and music executive Ron Stewart announced the launch of 4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing's Impact Division, an AI-powered enterprise designed to create sustainable job growth and economic opportunity across five strategic verticals.

Unlike traditional business diversification, the Impact Division was built to answer one foundational question: "How can we create more jobs and opportunities?" The result is a comprehensive platform that combines TV& Film, brand marketing, real estate development, artist management, and AI technology education into an integrated ecosystem focused on job creation and community impact.

"For over two decades, I've built my career driving cultural impact through music promotion and marketing," said the Founder and CEO. "But I realized that every successful campaign I ran created jobs—for coordinators, promoters, content creators, designers, videographers. I started asking myself: how can I scale this job-creation model beyond music? That question became the foundation for this entire division."

The Impact Division operates across five complementary verticals:

TV & Film: The company has expanded its development department to work with producers whose projects are in active development, reviewing scripts, matching talent, setting up soundtracks, and packaging complete productions for financing.

MARKETING & PROMOTION: Extending proven promotional strategies beyond music to partner with legacy brands and other lifestyle companies seeking authentic connection. After 20+ years moving culture in the music industry, the division brings that same expertise to consumer sectors hungry for genuine brand positioning.

REAL ESTATE: Addressing housing accessibility through creative finance. Each renovation project creates construction jobs while producing quality affordable housing options.

"Creating jobs through renovation is the core strategy," the CEO stated. "Every property we renovate puts contractors, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and designers to work. It's housing accessibility AND economic opportunity simultaneously."

MANAGEMENT ACQUISITIONS: Acquiring existing artist management portfolios to build a vertically integrated revenue model that supports comprehensive talent development. The strategy creates career pathways for tour managers, publicists, A&R coordinators, booking agents, and business managers while expanding market influence across the entertainment ecosystem.

Ai TECHNOLOGY: Bridging the digital divide through integrated technology education across all verticals. "By integrating technology education within our developments, we prepare future innovators to lead the industries of tomorrow," the CEO explained. The division views AI as a job-creation tool rather than a replacement mechanism, using automation to enhance human capabilities while expanding employment opportunities.

Unlike traditional companies, the five verticals operate as an interconnected ecosystem where each sector amplifies the others:
  • Films produced require marketing campaigns
  • Marketing campaigns need tech-savvy content creators
  • Artists managed get placed in film soundtracks and brand partnerships
  • Real estate projects employ workers trained in technology and skilled trades
  • Brand partnerships provide capital to fund additional film development

"This isn't diversification—it's strategic synergy," the CEO emphasized. "And every connection point creates more jobs. That's the entire model."

AI-Powered, Human-Focused

4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing positions itself as "An AI-Powered Company" with a critical distinction: technology serves to create jobs, not eliminate them.

"We believe AI should make people more effective, more efficient, and more valuable," the CEO stated. "AI handles repetitive tasks. Humans handle the creative, strategic, relationship-driven work that builds careers. That's our philosophy across every vertical."

Immediate Operations and Growth Pipeline

The Impact  Division is currently operational with:
  • Multiple film and TV projects in active development
  • Brand partnership negotiations with major lifestyle companies
  • Real estate acquisition pipeline using creative financing strategies
  • Management portfolio acquisition targets identified
  • Technology education curriculum development underway

"We're not announcing a vision—we're announcing execution," the CEO stated. "We're actively developing projects, negotiating partnerships, acquiring properties, and building programs. The infrastructure is operational. Now we're scaling."

Measuring Impact: Jobs First, Profits Second

Success metrics for the division center on job creation and economic opportunity:
  • Total jobs created across all verticals (annual tracking)
  • Percentage of positions filled by underrepresented communities
  • Number of families housed through real estate initiatives
  • Artists supported through management acquisitions
  • Individuals trained through technology education programs
  • Revenue generated and reinvested into opportunity expansion

"We don't just measure quarterly earnings," the CEO explained. "We measure how many people we put to work. That's the primary metric. Because sustainable impact happens when economic opportunity flows to those historically locked out of wealth-building industries."

"Changing Lives Along The Way"

The division's tagline—"Changing Lives Along The Way"—reflects its operational philosophy that every business decision should include a jobs-created component, every partnership should include a community impact clause, and every success story should become a blueprint for the next person.

"We're not building a company. We're building a movement disguised as a company," the CEO concluded. "Twenty years in music taught me that real impact happens when you create opportunities for others to win. Now we're applying that lesson across five industries simultaneously. And we're just getting started."

About 4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing

4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing is an AI-powered enterprise dedicated to creating social and economic impact through strategic diversification across entertainment, marketing, real estate, talent management, and technology. Founded by a music industry veteran with over 20 years of experience , the company's Impact Division operates with the mission of "Changing Lives Along The Way" through sustainable job creation, community investment, and measurable economic opportunity expansion.

Media Contact:
4th Quarter Promotion & Marketing
Impact Division
Email: pr@4qpm.org
Phone: 929.430.5208
Visit us at http://www.4qpm.org
