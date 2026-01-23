Nomad Stays Acquires RemoteCasa, Creating World's Largest Specialist Digital Nomad Accommodation

Adding over 1,000 new verified properties across 16 cities in Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, setting the stage for more options on the global category-defining platform.

1,000+ new verified listings across 16 nomad cities in Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina

Flexible pricing tiers — from budget-friendly apartments to premium work-friendly homes

Nomad-first standards: high-speed WiFi, dedicated workspaces, and community-rich environments

Instant booking through the Nomad Stays platform, ensuring efficiency, reliability and transparency

-- Nomad Stays, the purpose-built booking platform that pioneered instant booking mid-term accommodation for digital nomads, today announced its acquisition of RemoteCasa, a fast-growing Latin American nomad accommodation network.The deal instantly supercharges Nomad Stays' reach into Latin America with over 1,000 additional verified properties across 16 nomad hotspots in Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina — cementing Nomad Stays as the category leader for digital nomad lifestyles worldwide.With this acquisition, Nomad Stays now connects tens of thousands of remote professionals each month to flexible, WiFi-verified accommodations across Europe, Asia, and now many more in Latin America — accelerating its mission to makea seamless global reality.This move aligns with explosive growth in remote work and digital nomadism. According to industry data, over 40 million professionals now identify as digital nomads, a number that continues to rise as flexible work becomes the global norm. Nomad Stays is building the modern AI-fueled infrastructure to support this movement — offering verified stays, live availability, instant booking, transparent pricing, and community connection far beyond what legacy or leisure travel platforms deliver."RemoteCasa built an incredible supply network and passionate community across Latin America — regions where nomads truly thrive," said Mark Phillips, Founder of Nomad Stays.For nomad travelers, this integration delivers immediate benefits:For property partners, the opportunity dramatically expands their global exposure — connecting them to Nomad Stays' 30,000-50,000 monthly active users, and up to 600,000 monthly AI Agent requests, deep data-rich technology, and a global network of professional remote workers seeking medium- and long-term accommodation.For host countries, having a dependable partner servicing a lucrative multi-month traveler market means they can easily expand their destination marketing campaigns for maximum economic gains without resorting to high-volume short-stay tourists."This acquisition marks the culmination of RemoteCasa's mission to connect nomads with incredible destinations across 16 cities," said Dan Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of RemoteCasa. "We set out to give independent professionals real homes, real connections, and real belonging in Latin America. Now, through Nomad Stays' established platform and global footprint, that vision scales to a worldwide audience."The acquisition marks a pivotal moment for the global nomad movement — and for the category Nomad Stays is defining. By integrating verified listings, instant transparent booking, and a thriving global community, Nomad Stays is creating the digital home base for millions of remote workers, optimizing their work-life balance and global adventures."The real disruption isn't just travel—it's how we live, work, and connect globally. This acquisition is a step toward a world where geography no longer limits opportunity."Created by nomads, for nomads, Nomad Stays connects remote workers to WiFi-verified, workspace-ready accommodations in 80+ countries worldwide. With 100,000+ monthly visitors and partnerships spanning six continents, it's building the infrastructure for the future of flexible work-life living.