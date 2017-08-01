News By Tag
Multi-Faceted Rapper Flyboy Bankz Is Back With "It's A Setup" On Soundcloud
West Virginian rapper Flyboy Bankz is revealing his versatility with his newest track "It's a Setup" on Soundcloud. Enjoy an energetic music time with Bankz.
Flyboy Bankz is based on West Virginia and his real name is Chris Claycomb. Music has been his passion and favorite hobby since a lad and at the early age of he started to take lessons on mixing, rapping and composing. Soon he realized that it is music with which he wants to grow old and started to take every step necessary to flourish his professional career. He is a pro rapper, excels in trap genre and is a brilliant pop artist. Amongst his many popular tracks, "They Mad", "Honest", "War Time", "No reason" needs special attention.
The latest release track "It's a Setup" is a single from his upcoming album City Light's. The track is perfect from every angle be it the production, the music score, the rapping style or the witty lyrics. Flyboy Bankz loves to explore bizarre elements of the music genres and with this track he successfully delivers the spirit of hip hop music powered with the peppiness of pop music. For all who love hip hop infused pop tracks, add the track It's a Setup" to your favorite list from SoundCloud.
