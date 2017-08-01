Multi-Faceted Rapper Flyboy Bankz Is Back With "It's A Setup" On Soundcloud

West Virginian rapper Flyboy Bankz is revealing his versatility with his newest track "It's a Setup" on Soundcloud. Enjoy an energetic music time with Bankz.

Flyboy Bankz

End

-- Music is motivating, inspiring and helps to frame an optimistic approach in life. It is one of the strongest weapons in spreading social awareness as well as discloses the hidden truths of society. There are many music genres that have been the trend setters and the mirror image of the popular culture. Amongst these vibrant genres hip hop and rap and pop music are two genres of music that justifies the view. Hip hop has bloomed into several genres amongst which trap music is a very popular. SoundCloud season this season is focusing in the music gallery of a new artist namedwho has dropped his latest single "" all set to drive fans crazy with its feet tapping beats.is based on West Virginia and his real name is Chris Claycomb. Music has been his passion and favorite hobby since a lad and at the early age of he started to take lessons on mixing, rapping and composing. Soon he realized that it is music with which he wants to grow old and started to take every step necessary to flourish his professional career. He is a pro rapper, excels in trap genre and is a brilliant pop artist. Amongst his many popular tracks, "They Mad", "Honest", "War Time", "No reason" needs special attention.The latest release trackis a single from his upcoming album City Light's. The track is perfect from every angle be it the production, the music score, the rapping style or the witty lyrics.loves to explore bizarre elements of the music genres and with this track he successfully delivers the spirit of hip hop music powered with the peppiness of pop music. For all who love hip hop infused pop tracks, add the track It's a Setup" to your favorite list from SoundCloud.To listen this track, please click the given link: