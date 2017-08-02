 
News By Tag
* Radio Airplay Now Inc.
* Keed Tha Heater
* Hip Hop Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Independent Hip Hop Artist drops new music

Keed Tha Heater releases new single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjo.
 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Kansas City, Missouri independent artist Keed Tha Heater announce the official release of his much anticipated single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjo. Starting at a young age of 11yrs old Keed The Heater wrote his first song. Keed Tha Heater was inspired by legendary hip hop artist such as Spice 1, Ghetto Boys, NWA, DMX, 2 Pac, Outkast and many more.

The much anticipated single has become increasingly poplular showcasing his raw delivery and determination.  "Get It Going" has quickly gained national attention with over 200 weekly detections, national airplay and streaming in ten countries. Continuing to gain world wide exposure, Keed Tha Heater has become of the top new artist of 2017.

Available for download on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon, Spotify and streaming on SoundCloud.

Connect with Keed Tha Heater:

Stream the official single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9c-NgxDo0Rg



Instagram: @ITZKEED

SoundCloud:  @keedthaheater

Twitter:  @Keed816

Facebook:  @KEEDTHAHEATER

In 2016, our affiliation helped over 300 artist chart with Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, DRT and European Top 20. Helping artist develop their brands, sell merchandise, distribute and sell their music World Wide!

For more information or to develop a custom campaign, please call 800.419.5394.

Contact
Radio Airplay Now Inc.
***@aol.com
End
Source:RAN Urban Press
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Radio Airplay Now Inc., Keed Tha Heater, Hip Hop Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Radio Airplay Now and Promotions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share