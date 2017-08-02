Independent Hip Hop Artist drops new music

Keed Tha Heater releases new single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjo.

-- Kansas City, Missouri independent artist Keed Tha Heater announce the official release of his much anticipated single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjo. Starting at a young age of 11yrs old Keed The Heater wrote his first song. Keed Tha Heater was inspired by legendary hip hop artist such as Spice 1, Ghetto Boys, NWA, DMX, 2 Pac, Outkast and many more.The much anticipated single has become increasingly poplular showcasing his raw delivery and determination. "Get It Going" has quickly gained national attention with over 200 weekly detections, national airplay and streaming in ten countries. Continuing to gain world wide exposure, Keed Tha Heater has become of the top new artist of 2017.Available for download on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon, Spotify and streaming on SoundCloud.Stream the official single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9c-NgxDo0RgInstagram: @ITZKEEDSoundCloud: @keedthaheaterTwitter: @Keed816Facebook: @KEEDTHAHEATERIn 2016, our affiliation helped over 300 artist chart with Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, DRT and European Top 20. Helping artist develop their brands, sell merchandise, distribute and sell their music World Wide!For more information or to develop a custom campaign, please call 800.419.5394.