News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Independent Hip Hop Artist drops new music
Keed Tha Heater releases new single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjo.
The much anticipated single has become increasingly poplular showcasing his raw delivery and determination. "Get It Going" has quickly gained national attention with over 200 weekly detections, national airplay and streaming in ten countries. Continuing to gain world wide exposure, Keed Tha Heater has become of the top new artist of 2017.
Available for download on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon, Spotify and streaming on SoundCloud.
Connect with Keed Tha Heater:
Stream the official single "Get It Going" ft. Nave Monjo
https://www.youtube.com/
Instagram: @ITZKEED
SoundCloud: @keedthaheater
Twitter: @Keed816
Facebook: @KEEDTHAHEATER
In 2016, our affiliation helped over 300 artist chart with Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, DRT and European Top 20. Helping artist develop their brands, sell merchandise, distribute and sell their music World Wide!
For more information or to develop a custom campaign, please call 800.419.5394.
Contact
Radio Airplay Now Inc.
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse