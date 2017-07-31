Hip Hop Recording Artist Tops The National Independent Charts

iGuapStack Records and Yung Yung Pallo announce the official release of "Sound Good".

-- Hollywood, Florida rapper Yung Yung Pallo and iGuapStack Records announce the official release of his much anticipated single "Sound Good".The single is gaining high praise from DJ's, radio and fans "Sound Good" has quickly gained national attention while topping the National Top 100 Independent Charts, receiving over 2000 weekly spins and major radio markets."Sound Good" by Yung Yung Pallo is available on all digital outlets including: iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Spotify and many more.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JD1lnR2cvcY&feature=youtu.beSocial Media Outlets:Instagram @iguapstackpalloTwitter @iguapstackpalloFacebook @Pallo941Radio Airplay Now focuses on building major and independent brands through radio airplay, world tours, talk show bookings, publications, interviews and building a strong online presense. Our firm has helped hundreds of labels and independent artist successfully launch their music using our strong relationships with magazines television, radio and internet.For more information or to develop a custom campaign, please contact Radio Airplay Now.