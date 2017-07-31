News By Tag
Hip Hop Recording Artist Tops The National Independent Charts
iGuapStack Records and Yung Yung Pallo announce the official release of "Sound Good".
The single is gaining high praise from DJ's, radio and fans "Sound Good" has quickly gained national attention while topping the National Top 100 Independent Charts, receiving over 2000 weekly spins and major radio markets.
"Sound Good" by Yung Yung Pallo is available on all digital outlets including: iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Spotify and many more.
Social Media Outlets:
Instagram @iguapstackpallo
Twitter @iguapstackpallo
Facebook @Pallo941
Radio Airplay Now focuses on building major and independent brands through radio airplay, world tours, talk show bookings, publications, interviews and building a strong online presense. Our firm has helped hundreds of labels and independent artist successfully launch their music using our strong relationships with magazines television, radio and internet.
For more information or to develop a custom campaign, please contact Radio Airplay Now.
Contact
Radio Airplay Now Inc.
***@aol.com
