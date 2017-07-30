 
NY Upper East Side Free Photo Print With A Custom Frame at Classic Studio And photo Lab

1200 Lexington Ave NY, NY 10028 212 466 0707 Call Now .Email kwphotolab@gmail.com Promo: FREEPRINT Expires August 31,2017
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Shoot it, Print it and Frame it all one stop shoppig at  Classic Studio And Photo Lab in NYC

PROFESSIONAL PHOTO LAB AND FRAME SHOP

State Of The Art Printers And Larson Juhl frames is one of the oldest framing manufacturing companies

Fuji Printer has the best color gamut FUJIFILM VIVIDIA™ six color dye inks .This system utilizes cyan, magenta, yellow, black, sky blue, and pink dye inks for creating detailed images with quality gradations. The Fujifilm Dry Photo Paper in either glossy or luster *single weight

​Epson Ultra Chrome HD large format printer with the best color gamut and great for high density blacks and color.Highest level of contrast and clarity.The ultra chrome HDX Inks have 9 colors and are archival pigment inks. EPSON Watercolor,Glossy, Luster and Metallic  *double weight

  All printers on Metal,Wood, Premium  papers in 3 different finishes with our special we can offer a free custom print with any  custom frame for the price of the frame.For a limited time only for our  summer special.Expires August 31,2017

Custom Framing Custom-designed mirrors, UV resistant, non-glare,  museum glass and acrylic,  imported and domestic mouldings,Custom Printing Your  art and photography can be printed on a fine selection of fine art photography papers,stretched or rolled canvas ,wood, glass,metal and fabric

http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

Contact
Katherine Waldman
2124660707
kwphotolab@gmail.com
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Photo Printing, Picture Framing, Frame Shop
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
