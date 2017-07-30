News By Tag
Remake4Water.org Changes Direction And Reverts Back To Its Beginnings With A New Website
"Did I Say Thousand Island?" the indie film about love and life in the restaurant business is still going strong and announces a brand new website geared to the innovative people in the film industry. With all the reboots happening now, it's time.
"I'll be doing research for my new website and up pops the movie on more torrent sites that I haven't seen before, and I have no idea who puts them there. I'm thrilled that people are still watching the movie because my initial purpose was to get a message out there, and it seems that it continues to happen."
Abandoning the Remake 4 Water idea on a big scale (DiVita donates on her own for water wells), DiVita is going back to the beginning. "The reason I made the film in the first place was to show restaurant life as I, and millions of people in North America, have experienced it: as opposed to what is shown on the big screen. There's a whole list of movies and books that exaggerate and downright make up sensational situations that actually are not the norm in the restaurant world. They may happen, but not as the normal mode of operation that the public believes to be the truth. What owner/chef is going to explode and break all the dishes and glasses on a table just because the parsley is in the wrong spot on the plate? He has to pay for the damage! But as we know all too well, violence sells."
"Why should this movie be remade? I ask myself this when I get frustrated about working to make this happen-- I never planned on making a movie." DiVita states. "But because so many people tell me that it should be remade, and, because I hear so often: 'There's nothing to watch on TV and I don't like the movies that are coming out.' I will keep on trying. Besides, with the exposure the movie has already had and the messages that are getting out there, I am very glad that I made this movie. In my research, I have discovered that there is a surge of remakes or "reboots" as they are called, of many 1980's shows both in the theatre and on the TV set. Maybe this is a change that needs to take place."
"Hollywood seems to focus on movies for the young generations and don't aim movies at one of the largest demographic there is: Baby Boomers. They have more time and according to Wikipedia: 'Baby boomers control over 80% of personal financial assets and more than half of all consumer spending.' So why not aim more movies at them? With this surge of "reboots" maybe they are waking up to the idea that maybe it's time to focus on someone besides the kids."
DiVita isn't going to quit the search for the right person or people to remake the movie that has a large market, has already been exposed to hundreds of thousands of people, and seems to appeal to people of all ages and in all cultures. We all go out to eat and millions of people work in or have worked in the restaurant business, so why not celebrate what is a large part of life and culture no matter where you live in the world."
"People escape the troubles and trials of real life by going to the movies. We need more movies that are fun, entertaining and good natured so we can walk out from the theatre and smile, not feeling all stressed out or amped up by what we just experienced. To quote one viewer, ' ...your movie could be much bigger than it was. Thank you for an enjoyable evening last night and the warm, friendly feeling that lingers when I think about the film.' I think we need that to happen more frequently."
The new website is at https://www.didisaythousandisland.com
Patti DiVita
patti@didisaythousandisland.com
