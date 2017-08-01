 
News By Tag
* Charity Navigator
* Dream Granting
* Fiscal Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Santa Barbara
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
7654321

Dream Foundation Receives Tenth Four-Star Rating by Charity Navigator

National dream-granting organization honored for sound fiscal management
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charity Navigator
* Dream Granting
* Fiscal Management

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Santa Barbara - California - US

Subject:
* Surveys

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, received a four-star rating by Charity Navigator – the nation's largest evaluator of charities – for the tenth time, for its sound fiscal management.

Dream Foundation serves terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life Dreams that offer inspiration, comfort and closure. Over the past two decades, Dreams fulfilled by Dream Foundation have provided psychosocial and emotional support tailored to more than 27,000 terminally-ill adults and their families.

"We are so pleased to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating for sound fiscal management for the tenth time," said Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer.  "As an organization that relies upon individual donations and corporate partnerships, we are proud that our supporters can rest assured that that their investment in Dream Foundation will be used wisely and responsibly."

For the last 15 years, Charity Navigator has examined the financial documents of non-profits to assess financial health, accountability, and transparency of more than 8,000 organizations.  Charity Navigator describes organizations that receive its four-star rating, including Dream Foundation, as "exceptional" in that they "exceed industry standards and outperform most charities in their Cause."

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

Contact
Dani Cordaro
8055392222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
End
Source:
Email:***@dreamfoundation.org Email Verified
Tags:Charity Navigator, Dream Granting, Fiscal Management
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Santa Barbara - California - United States
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dream Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share