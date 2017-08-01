News By Tag
Dream Foundation Receives Tenth Four-Star Rating by Charity Navigator
National dream-granting organization honored for sound fiscal management
Dream Foundation serves terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life Dreams that offer inspiration, comfort and closure. Over the past two decades, Dreams fulfilled by Dream Foundation have provided psychosocial and emotional support tailored to more than 27,000 terminally-ill adults and their families.
"We are so pleased to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating for sound fiscal management for the tenth time," said Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "As an organization that relies upon individual donations and corporate partnerships, we are proud that our supporters can rest assured that that their investment in Dream Foundation will be used wisely and responsibly."
For the last 15 years, Charity Navigator has examined the financial documents of non-profits to assess financial health, accountability, and transparency of more than 8,000 organizations. Charity Navigator describes organizations that receive its four-star rating, including Dream Foundation, as "exceptional"
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
Contact
Dani Cordaro
8055392222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
