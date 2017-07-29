News By Tag
BioExpedition Publishing Announces New Website Launch
The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the world of Dolphins and their activities.
BioExpedition Publishing company is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing visitors to access detailed information and videos of dolphins.
Dolphins have captured the human imagination in a variety of ways. Dolphins are perhaps the most lovable and charismatic creatures among the Cetaceans (includes whales and porpoises) and among aquatic animals in general. They are very popular, significantly intelligent and scientifically sophisticated animal. They have been known to easily form bonds with others of those of their kinds and with humans they come in close contact to as well.
The site includes extensive information on the types of dolphins, the anatomy of dolphins, habitat, distribution, feeding, reproduction, relationship with human being, conservation of dolphins and more. The website was created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is responsive and can be viewed on laptop, tablets and mobile devices with convenience.
"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for users to better understand Dolphins," said Laurent Mikhail, CEO and founder of BioExpedition Publishing "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our knowledge base."
The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality, and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to provide the world with the right information and facts about dolphins. The new website is located at this address: http://www.dolphins-
The new website will be updated on a regular basis with new write-ups, videos, and pictures. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website.
For more information, please contact:
BioExpedition Publishing
354 NW, 46 ST.
Miami, FL.
33166
Email – buzoncontacto@
http://www.dolphins-
Contact
BioExpedition Publishing
***@gmail.com
End
