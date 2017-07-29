 
Korenix Positioned its New L3 Industrial PoE Switch as a Best Fit for IP Surveillance Applications

Korenix is pleased to announce its latest Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switch- JetNet 7310G. It is an L3 managed switch which is best applied in harsh industrial environment for Surveillance usage.
 
 
korenix-banner_1090x300_JetNet7310G
korenix-banner_1090x300_JetNet7310G
 
HSIN TIEN, Taiwan - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The JetNet 7310G is a full Gigabit Managed Switch with 8 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports and 2 Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports. The Power-over-Ethernet technology of JetNet 7310G is compliance with IEEE 802.3at/af standards with 1-event and 2-event behaviors for PD classification. The system maximum power forwarding is up to 240W at 75⁰C operating environment with each PoE port power capability up to 35W. With the high power PoE solution, the JetNet 7310G can fulfill the demand of high power wireless access points, Dom IP cameras with thermal heaters, etc. It is highly recommended to be applied in all kinds of Surveillance applications.

High Performance Data Acquisition
Korenix JetNet 7310G is designed with high Switching Fabric for field data acquisition and exchange with data center. With the highest Switching Fabric and data stream buffer, the JetNet 7310G can achieve seamless connectivity between data center and field IP Surveillance applications. It also provides 9Kbytes packet forwarding ability and excellent H.264 burst stream management technology, can achieve stable video security through IP Surveillance.

L3 Routing- Accelerates Data Stream in Complex Network
Korenix JetNet 7310G offers various Layer 3 features- Static/Dynamic routing, VLAN routing, IP Multicasting routing, VRRP and OSPF routing. With those routing functions, the switch can route IP stream quickly and efficiently with high speed scalability and low latency.

Stable Operation in Harsh Environment
Korenix JetNet 7310G adopts excellent heat dissipation design to operate stably under -40⁰C to 75⁰C. It also supports high grade EMC protection to withstand extreme outdoor applications.

Korenix JetNet 7310G features:

• 8 Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 ports, 2 Gigabit Ethernet SFP ports
• 8 IEEE802.3at PSE with 240W PoE Power forwarding capability
• Gigabit Wire Speed L3 routing performance
• Non-Blocking, High Speed Network Switching Fabric
• Network Redundancy- MSR (Multiple Super Ring), ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, RSTP, MSTP, Super Chain
• Fully Device Management- SNMP v1/v2c/v3, RMON, Web UI, Telnet and Local Console
• Friendly Device and Network Topology recovery utility- Korenix View, Korenix NMS
• Advanced Cyber Network Security- MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control, IEEE 802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service, IP Source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection
• Hardware Watchdog for System Auto-Recovery
• High Level Electromagnetic interface immunity
• IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic
• Railway Track Side EN50121-4 compliance
• High Operating Temperature -40~75℃
• Redundant wide range power input DC 45~57V

Korenix JetNet 7310G is now officially on sale, please contact Korenix professional sales at sales@korenix.com (mailto:sales@korenix.com) to get further information.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
