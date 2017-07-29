NAAC awards 'A' status to Jain University

Spread the Word

--Jain University was awarded 'A' Grade with a CGPA of 3.31 on a 4 point scale by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous agency of the University Grant Commission (UGC), a premier a statutory body set up by the Indian Union government under the domain of the Ministry of Human Resource Development tasked with higher learning oversight.As part of the accreditation regulations, Jain University submitted a Self-Study Report before opening its gates to the NAAC delegation for a three- day detailed on-site assessment between June 8-10, 2017 by an eight member NAAC Peer Team chaired by Prof. S. Jayaram Reddy, Former Vice Chancellor, Sri Venkateshwara University, Hyderabad comprising eminent academicians and educationists from different fields.NAAC is entrusted with the responsibility of assessing and accrediting the institutions of higher education in India following stringent criteria. The autonomous body found Jain University to be a, "Deemed University committed to higher learning, research, academic excellence and entrepreneurial development."The Peer Team also commended the University on a culturally vibrant campus with students from different parts of the world and myriad Indian states.This is a landmark milestone for the University. What it entails is that the accreditation agency, in exercise of its stringent quality assessment norms, found that Jain University, in pursuit of its stated vision and mission, 'meets and exceeds' all relevant and examinable criteria namely, curricular aspects, teaching, learning and evaluation, research, consultancy and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management and innovations and best practices."Indeed this is a compelling testament to the outstanding and creative work the University has been engaged in since its inception. Also, it reinvigorates the culture and rich academic traditions the University has always been committed to and fervently upheld," stated Dr. N Sundararajan, Vice Chancellor of Jain University- Bengaluru.Not only has the University's accreditation been reaffirmed but based on the remarks appended on the Institutional Assessment and Accreditation Report from the NAAC Peer team, the institution is envisaged as a 'a model that can be emulated' by its peers.In their Institutional Assessment and Accreditation feedback, the NAAC Peer team acknowledged the institution's welcome and voluntary participation in the assessment process noting the collective work of various players engaged in the self-study process. Aside the engagement, the NAAC Peer team recognized an all pervasive quest for excellence at all the campuses of Jain University that have warmly welcomed in its fold academicians, faculty, researchers and students from every part of the country, and more than 36 countries to date.The NAAC accreditation is a voluntary, transparent and all- inclusive process that offers institutions of higher learning in India the space for bold and innovative ideas. This is aimed at ensuring the teaching and learning process is strong and vibrant. The agency defines, maintains and promotes educational excellence across institutions with diverse visions student populations, resources, amongst other parameters.Further, it examines each institution as a whole, rather than specific programmes being offered within institutions and submits its report on Institutional Assessment and Accreditation.Going forward, the University hopes to build upon what has been achieved and beyond. The University is looking to enhance collaborations with industry and institutions of repute, generate more revenues through consultancy and upgrade research centres with emphasis placed on placement and infrastructure. The University remains committed to explore new ways to help the students adapt to the challenges facing the world, build on its pre-eminence in teaching and research to reach out to the underprivileged in rural areas and entrench alumni, parents and other stakeholders in its decision-making process to ensure a democratic approach towards fulfilling its future aspirations.Visit www.jainuniversity.ac.in to know more about the University.