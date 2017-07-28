 
News By Tag
* Poetry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brussels
  Brussels
  Belgium
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928

Koi Toku Poetry By Jodde Maree

 
 
koi toku
koi toku
BRUSSELS, Belgium - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- And the open
Wounds breathed
With a lovely
Perfume
Of ancient blood
The foolish red
And the
Greediness
Of lust
Perched like
A bird
Upon the shoulder
Of time

Jodde Maree has been writing short stories, poems and lyrics since the age of thirteen. Due to traumatic circumstances she did not have the time to fully focus on writing until, about two months before the publication of this book, when she decided that the time had come for her to express herself through poetry, stories and lyrics writing. A publishing contract offered by Paramount Music was declined as the company requested all copyrights, and Jodde Maree decided to get herself published through an independent publisher.

Jodde Maree grew up in the inner suburbs of Sydney, later on moving to the north of the town. There, she was inspired into creativity by her non-biological mother (an orchestra conductor) who had a profound influence on her creative energy. Through her writing, Jodde Maree intends to address the human condition as, according to her, everyone deserves validation through her words. Words that, she hopes, will resonate in people's inspiration.

Jodde Maree currently resides in Sydney.

To order: http://www.lulu.com/shop/jodde-maree/koi-toku/paperback/p...
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Poetry
Industry:Publishing
Location:Brussels - Brussels - Belgium
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aquillrelle PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share