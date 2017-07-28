News By Tag
Koi Toku Poetry By Jodde Maree
Wounds breathed
With a lovely
Perfume
Of ancient blood
The foolish red
And the
Greediness
Of lust
Perched like
A bird
Upon the shoulder
Of time
Jodde Maree has been writing short stories, poems and lyrics since the age of thirteen. Due to traumatic circumstances she did not have the time to fully focus on writing until, about two months before the publication of this book, when she decided that the time had come for her to express herself through poetry, stories and lyrics writing. A publishing contract offered by Paramount Music was declined as the company requested all copyrights, and Jodde Maree decided to get herself published through an independent publisher.
Jodde Maree grew up in the inner suburbs of Sydney, later on moving to the north of the town. There, she was inspired into creativity by her non-biological mother (an orchestra conductor) who had a profound influence on her creative energy. Through her writing, Jodde Maree intends to address the human condition as, according to her, everyone deserves validation through her words. Words that, she hopes, will resonate in people's inspiration.
Jodde Maree currently resides in Sydney.
To order: http://www.lulu.com/
