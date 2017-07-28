News By Tag
Up on Cyber Sponsor Highlight - MLMethods #CommandReady
Founded by Garth Massey (LTCOL USMCR, MBA), Military Leadership Methods is a training and development firm that provides a renewed perspective on building leaders. Through shared experiences, engaging activities and a focus on real growth, MLMethods facilitates the empowerment of leaders and assists them in raising the bar. They approach growth and leadership development in a unique and highly effective way. Garth has trained countless people on how to be successful leaders in their personal and professional lives.
"We are incredibly lucky to have the support of MLMethods." said Dan Baldini, Partner at Ariento. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for their founder, Garth, and the philosophy the company exudes. They support Veteran owned businesses. A great company that we couldn't recommend more."
Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th at the James West Alumni Center that is located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, and will provide attendees with a unique look at the effects of cyber, specifically the impacts it is having on the nation's small businesses.
Ariento is a service-disabled military-veteran owned company with offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento. They use over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity with various military branches and government organizations to offer secure IT services and solutions for small businesses and organizations. As a veteran-owned company, Ariento is ensuring all proceeds from the event are donated to charities that benefit the country's men and women in uniform.
To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/
Additional: https://www.mlmethods.com/
Dan Baldini
***@ariento.com
