Niya Allen Earns World-Class Careers Credential
Individuals who hold the CCM intersect a wide range of the career services industry and include career coaches, career counselors, resume writers, outplacement professionals, college and university career services professionals, military and government career transition specialists, human resources and organizational development professionals, staffing and workforce management professionals, recruiters, executive coaches, and others who work in the careers industry.
To earn the CCM, Allen submitted a portfolio documenting her professional credentials, more than 30 hours of continuing professional development, and a demonstrated commitment to sharing her time, talents, knowledge, and expertise through industry leadership, publications, presentations, and pro bono work.
According to Allen, "To stay competitive, my clients need to know the latest strategies, trends, and best practices in career management. The CCM credential not only reflects my mastery in these areas, it allows me to 'give back' through volunteerism, public speaking, and other avenues."
Résumé Newbie (www.resumenewbie.com) provides career branding for professionals and business trailblazers, equipping them with customized corporate branding materials and coaching blueprints designed to guide them from simply having a job to pay the bills to a purposeful career.
The Career Thought Leaders Consortium (www.careerthoughtleaders.com) is a think-tank of career industry leaders working collaboratively to support both colleagues and job seekers worldwide by providing expert leadership and innovation throughout all phases of career development, job search/resume writing, long-term career management, and career fulfillment. The Career Thought Leaders Consortium is recognized as a catalyst for the now, the new, and the next in careers. Allen joins an elite group of 30 CCMs worldwide.
