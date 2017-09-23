 
News By Tag
* Professional Resume Writing
* Resume Newbie
* LinkedIn profile optimization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423

Résumé Newbie Announces New Career Audit Service Offering

 
 
Niya Allen, NCRW, CCTC, CCM
Niya Allen, NCRW, CCTC, CCM
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Professional Resume Writing
* Resume Newbie
* LinkedIn profile optimization

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Services

NEW YORK - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Résumé Newbie, a premier New York-based résumé writing service, has launched a new offering: The Career Branding Audit – Cover Letter, Résumé, and LinkedIn Analysis, targeted to independent professionals who want a roadmap to career branding success but want to implement the plan on their own.

Résumé Newbie owner and résumé writer, Niya Allen-Vatel, believes this service expansion is perfectly aligned with her company's mission to put confused job seekers on the road to career success through clarity and strategy. "Every professional can benefit from a comprehensive audit of their online presence and career branding materials to get a step-by-step roadmap to better results," she says. "One needs to know how their career story looks and resonates with recruiters and hiring managers, and an audit is a great start to learning wcj what you need and what you don't.

In this audit, you will address some of the following: professional branding, résumé impact, cover letter enticement, LinkedIn profile attraction, as well as grammar, spelling, punctuation, proper editing, and keyword-optimized formatting. You will be able to take this in-depth roadmap, apply the changes, and cast a wider net in your job search.

About Résumé Newbie

Résumé Newbie provides career branding services for professionals and business trailblazers, equipping them with customized corporate materials and coaching blueprints designed to guide them from simply having a job that pays the bills to developing a purposeful career. Résumé Newbie delivers unique, comprehensive, and optimized cover letters, resumes, and LinkedIn profiles that support job seekers in their quests to be seen, hired, and paid what they're worth. Visit https://www.resumenewbie.com/careerbrandingaudit/ for more information regarding this service.

About Niya Allen-Vatel, NCRW, CCTC, CCM

Niya Allen is a nationally certified résumé writer, career transition coach, author, speaker, and owner of the premier résumé writing service, Résumé Newbie, based in New York City. She is a member of and contributor to the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only group for the country's best career and business coaches. Niya holds three distinguished industry-based career certifications, including Certified Career Transition Coach (CCTC), Credentialed Career Manager (CCM), and Nationally Certified Resume Writer (NCRW) — one of only 60 nationwide.

Media Contact
Niya Allen, NCRW, CCTC, CCM
Resume Newbie
908-768-2537
info@resumenewbie.com
End
Source:
Email:***@resumenewbie.com Email Verified
Tags:Professional Resume Writing, Resume Newbie, LinkedIn profile optimization
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Resume Newbie News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share