Résumé Newbie Announces New Career Audit Service Offering
Résumé Newbie owner and résumé writer, Niya Allen-Vatel, believes this service expansion is perfectly aligned with her company's mission to put confused job seekers on the road to career success through clarity and strategy. "Every professional can benefit from a comprehensive audit of their online presence and career branding materials to get a step-by-step roadmap to better results," she says. "One needs to know how their career story looks and resonates with recruiters and hiring managers, and an audit is a great start to learning wcj what you need and what you don't.
In this audit, you will address some of the following: professional branding, résumé impact, cover letter enticement, LinkedIn profile attraction, as well as grammar, spelling, punctuation, proper editing, and keyword-optimized formatting. You will be able to take this in-depth roadmap, apply the changes, and cast a wider net in your job search.
About Résumé Newbie
Résumé Newbie provides career branding services for professionals and business trailblazers, equipping them with customized corporate materials and coaching blueprints designed to guide them from simply having a job that pays the bills to developing a purposeful career. Résumé Newbie delivers unique, comprehensive, and optimized cover letters, resumes, and LinkedIn profiles that support job seekers in their quests to be seen, hired, and paid what they're worth. Visit https://www.resumenewbie.com/
About Niya Allen-Vatel, NCRW, CCTC, CCM
Niya Allen is a nationally certified résumé writer, career transition coach, author, speaker, and owner of the premier résumé writing service, Résumé Newbie, based in New York City. She is a member of and contributor to the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only group for the country's best career and business coaches. Niya holds three distinguished industry-based career certifications, including Certified Career Transition Coach (CCTC), Credentialed Career Manager (CCM), and Nationally Certified Resume Writer (NCRW) — one of only 60 nationwide.
Media Contact
Niya Allen, NCRW, CCTC, CCM
Resume Newbie
908-768-2537
info@resumenewbie.com
