Why Cryptocurrency and Blockchain firms are converging at the Fintech Week in Silicon Valley

David Drake, Chairman of The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital, attends the Fintech Week Silicon Valley in San Mateo, California
 
 
San Mateo, CA. Photo credit: pixabay.com
San Mateo, CA. Photo credit: pixabay.com
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- David Drake, Chairman of The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital, attends the Fintech Week Silicon Valley in San Mateo, California

Startups, venture capitalists, innovators, large firms, academics, media, and government officials are converging on August 1-6, 2017 at 8am in Draper University, San Mateo, California for this exciting event.

LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake is attending this event. He says, "Fintech week is a great avenue to connect and get involved with quality professionals coming from different industries. Attendees will not only get the exclusive insights of the experts but will also be able to expand their network."

This six-day affair features fast paced panel discussions, blockchain workshops, fintech and blockchain hackathons, and networking breaks. The topics for discussion include Silicon Valley's place in the global fintech ecosystem, fintech trends, a view from across the pond, are banks becoming tech companies or tech companies becoming banks, blockchain state of play: things are moving fast, what's happening in China & Asia, VC point of view: following the money, moving money 3.0, and blockchain beyond financial services.

LAToken.com, one of the  sponsors of this event,  tokenizes and makes tradable fractions of assets ranging from real estate and loans to works of art using the blockchain technology. A  sponsor of this event, Experty.co enables an individual to consult/call an expert globally for a certain fee using Etherium.

Igor Khmel, Founder of BankEx (https://bankex.org/), gave a presentation in the afternoon session August 2nd.

Some of the speakers are:

Amy Dawson, VP Global New Product Design and Development, Visa

Brian Hamilton, CEO/EIR, BBVA New Digital Ventures

Jeremy Gardner, Entrepreneur in Residence, Blockchain Capital LLC

Joey Krug, Co-Founder, Augur.net

Matthew Spoke, CEO and Founder, Nuco

Michael Gardner, Managing Director and Head of Center, BNY Mellon Innovation Center - Silicon Valley

Sam Hodges, Co-Founder Funding Circle USA, Funding Circle

Sarah Schaaf, Founder, Headnote

Scott Robinson, VP and Founder, Plug and Play FinTech

The other general sponsors of this event were Morrison & Foerster LLP, OTCXN, Wolk, and DFINITY. EOS is the platinum sponsor for this event. CoinDesk, FinTech Profile, The Cointelegraph, Boast, CEX.IO, and NewsBTC are the media partners.

For more details, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-drake-at-the-fintech-w...

We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)

The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.

TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.

VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.

For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652

Contact
David Drake
09175789069
david@thesoholoft.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 03, 2017
