Alternative Energy Company Offers New, Efficient Solar Solutions to Wisconsin, Minnesota & Michigan
Strawbale Farms has partnered with the largest solar electric company in the Midwest, Next Energy Solution.
There are so many benefits to choosing solar electric for your farm, home or business. Whether your electric load is big or small they work to help you achieve your energy goals. Discover true energy independence and savings with a solar electric system from Strawbale Farms and NES. Some benefits include:
Energy independence for life
Thirty-year performance warranty
Increased property resale value
High 98.5% efficiency systems
Eligible for 30% federal tax rebate
And, once a solar electric system is installed, it can reliably generate free electricity for 40 years or more. And, a solar electric system can increase the resale value of your property by about $15,000 for every 5KW in system size and solar electric systems are not taxable on your property taxes. Whatever your solar energy needs may be; Strawbale Farms will work with you to find a solution. Our owner will come directly to your property to take a look at your home, farm or business and help determine what solar electric products will work best for you. They offer a variety of solar panel specifications, battery specifications and inverter specifications to suit your specific location.
They even provide a variety of solar solutions including solar generators for remote power. re you a contractor? Have a cabin in the woods? Fishing or Deer camp? Or just need dependable portable electricity?
Patent pending "all-in-one"
Smart design allows for future expansion to fit growing energy needs
NES solar generator has lower operation cost and gas generators
Portable design puts power where you need it
Why pay the utility company when you can pay yourself by generating your own electricity?
Established in 2002, Strawbale Farms owners Dave and Shari Jacoby had the goal of helping others achieve energy independence in an age of volatile fossil fuel prices. The company is named after their hobby farm that includes their super insulated, passive and active solar, straw bale house. They want to help people deliver more heat into their home rather than up the chimney. To learn more about the Next Energy Solutions solar solutions they sell and other services they provide, visit their website at http://www.strawbalefarms.com/
