Alternative Energy Company Offers New, Efficient Solar Solutions to Wisconsin, Minnesota & Michigan

Strawbale Farms has partnered with the largest solar electric company in the Midwest, Next Energy Solution.
 
 
TREGO, Wis. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- High quality solar electric systems can help eliminate high electric bills for life. Home, farm and business owners across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan's upper Peninsula are realizing the many incredible benefits of solar energy and Strawbale Farms and Next Energy Solutions are here to provide simple and affordable solutions. It is Strawbale Farms' pleasure to offer solar electric systems tailored to meet their customers' specific needs. Their most popular package is their RTI (ready-to-install) system that includes all the panels, rails, mounting hardware, disconnects, inverter, installation instructions, wiring diagrams and technical support so you can install the system  quickly and easily yourself and save money. And, all tools purchased for the installation of a solar electric system are eligible for the 30% federal tax rebate as does the rest of the system. Another popular package is their Electrician Ready, where they do the full installation up to the wiring of the disconnect and inverter and the customer hires their own electrician to finish the job. They also offer full turnkey systems where they do all the work. In all cases Next Energy Solutions (NES) helps you with the paperwork for the interconnection agreement with your utility.

There are so many benefits to choosing solar electric for your farm, home or business. Whether your electric load is big or small they work to help you achieve your energy goals. Discover true energy independence and savings with a solar electric system from Strawbale Farms and NES. Some benefits include:

Energy independence for life

Maintenance-free operation

Thirty-year performance warranty

Increased property resale value

High 98.5% efficiency systems

Eligible for 30% federal tax rebate

And, once a solar electric system is installed, it can reliably generate free electricity for 40 years or more. And, a solar electric system can increase the resale value of your property by about $15,000 for every 5KW in system size and solar electric systems are not taxable on your property taxes. Whatever your solar energy needs may be; Strawbale Farms will work with you to find a solution. Our owner will come directly to your property to take a look at your home, farm or business and help determine what solar electric products will work best for you. They offer a variety of solar panel specifications, battery specifications and inverter specifications to suit your specific location.

They even provide a variety of solar solutions including solar generators for remote power.  re you a contractor? Have a cabin in the woods? Fishing or Deer camp? Or just need dependable portable electricity? If so check out their solar generators which benefits include:

Patent pending "all-in-one" plug-and-play design

Maintenance-free. No gas, fumes or noise

Smart design allows for future expansion to fit growing energy needs

NES solar generator has lower operation cost and gas generators

Portable design puts power where you need it

Why pay the utility company when you can pay yourself by generating your own electricity? Next Energy Solution's solar electric systems are easy to install so they will be able to get you on the road to energy independence and efficiency in no time.

Established in 2002, Strawbale Farms owners Dave and Shari Jacoby had the goal of helping others achieve energy independence in an age of volatile fossil fuel prices. The company is named after their hobby farm that includes their super insulated, passive and active solar, straw bale house. They want to help people deliver more heat into their home rather than up the chimney. To learn more about the Next Energy Solutions solar solutions they sell and other services they provide, visit their website at http://www.strawbalefarms.com/solar-electric/.
Source:Strawbale Farms
Email:***@webdrafter.com Email Verified
