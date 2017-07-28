 
Mohamed Roshdy and MotchiRotchi won the Golden prize in Creative Ad. Festival in Egypt August 2017

Golden prize goes to MotchiRotchi for the 5th time in parallel for the creativity in Advertising and creating ideas globally and locally
 
 
Motchirotchi golden prize
Motchirotchi golden prize
CAIRO, Egypt - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- MotchiRotchi advertising agency has won the golden prize for it's creativity in " Creative Ad. Festival in Egypt for the fifth time in parallel in the same festival which is held in Egypt August 1st every year.

MotchiRotchi have 3 teams of creative and innovation, which are responsible for creating ideas, make the creation done with their amazing direction of excution.

MotchiRotchi and it's CEO " Mohamed Roshdy "  the Egyptian Film Director and the head of creativity and innovation department has won the golden prize in Egypt at the Festival of CReative Ad. August 2017.

"Nothing is unreachable, unaccessible, impossible, and unexcutable"said by Mohamed Roshdy the CEO of MotchiRotchi during the festival of Creative Ad.

MotchiRotchi has started working in Advertising & digital Marketing also MEdia Productions fields since 2015 1st of August which they at MotchiRotchi are celebrating the birth of MotchiRotchi and the winniing the Golden Prize at the Festival of Creative Ad. Festival in Egypt at the same time.

MotchiRotchi has won the "Top and Best Agency"in Egypt for the past seven month in the competition between all the advertyising, digital marketing, social media, and SEO services in Egypt & UK, regarding to Top10seo.com monthly report and Sortlist.com monthly reports, in addition of top50agencies.com monthly report.

Check the advertisement which had won, produced by MotchiRotchi and Directed by Mohamed Roshdy the CEO and Film Director of MotchiRotchi via this link:

https://vimeo.com/174626700




MotchiRotchi official website: www.motchirotchi.com

Check them online and trust them to get your business inside thier trustworthy hands.

Contact
MotchiRotchi LTD - Egypt / UK
press@motchirotchi.com
Tags:Advertising, Media, Creative
Industry:Advertising
Location:cairo - Cairo - Egypt
Subject:Awards
