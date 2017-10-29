 
Industry News





Director Mohamed Roshdy has been selected for getting the Excellency prize from CEO Magazine

After his nominated from local and international companies and organizations, Mohamed Roshdy the Egyptian director been chosen to get the Excellency prize from the CEO magazine and Titans-Building Nations magazine representing Egypt and Middle-East
 
 
CAIRO, Egypt - Oct. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Done Selection director Egyptian Mohamed Roshdy distance His nomination From Some Companies And organizations International Partner at the work GovernmentEgyptian And work The private, To get it On Award Excellence And success at Business Attributed mechanism whether at Sector Governmental organizations, As a consultantFor one Ministers at the government The Egyptian or On level sector Business The private As a consultant Media For some Companies And organizations Which Aims For development And construction.

He came Selection Rushdie Building On His experience Professional And development System media Digital As one Pillars media Affecting at Communities During the years In the past, And prepare Award Excellence Which She gave it magazine "CEO Global" and magazine "Titans Building Nations is the prize wcj More importantly within awards"Excellence While Regards field media And the economy And areas several Belonging to Sector Government And, The Done Selection Mohammed Rushdie To get it On My Award Excellence About Country Egypt And area the East East.

worthy of Mentioning that Mohamed Roshdy https://www.mohamed-roshdy.com

Action As a director For publicity And advertising For companies International And Egypt Ago More From 12 Years, And responsible About Development Plans Marketing And strategies Media For some Companies And organizations International Operating Egypt Any East.

Roshdy has learnt Film And imaging On Eddie Professional International And Egyptians as such Lesson art Submit Download Programs Tok Shaw Professionally, SonFrom Few   Accredited From College media University Cairo,   As a broadcaster Download Programs Took Shaw A certified, But it is did not Favorable Launching As a broadcaster at Shadow Congestion Media at Channels Egyptian, And preferred that Complete His career As a consultant Media And director Advertisement And put PlansStrategy The media Governments And companies And bodies Which care Developed Media.
Source:Al Wafd News Paper
Email:***@alwafd.org
Page Updated Last on: Oct 29, 2017
