August 2017
Houston Yacht Club Chef Wins Nationwide Contest

Chef Petros Jaferis of The Houston Yacht Club in La Porte, Texas, placed 4th in the James Beard Blended Burger nationwide contes. His great showing earns him a spot to cook his burger for guests at the annual Mushroom Council Dinner.
 
 
greeklish
greeklish
LA PORTE, Texas - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Chef Petros Jaferis of The Houston Yacht Club in La Porte, Texas, placed 4th in the nationwide contest with 55,662 votes. The top vote-getter was Bareburger in New York followed by Cedar's Café of Melbourne Florida in second.  Other restaurants in the Top 5 were Vintage Kitchen in Norfolk, Virginia,; and Bistro at Topsail in Surf City, North Carolina. Chefs from across the country entered their Blended Burger © in the competition.

Chef Petros' burger, The 'Greeklish Burger' consists of a beef chuck, cremini mushroom, and caper patty on a brioche bun and basil aioli with feta melted over the patty, topped with a mini Greek salad & paprika oil.

In the months leading up to the finally of voting, Chef Petros served up hundreds of the winning burger at the historic Houston Yacht Club, the oldest yacht club in Texas. The "Pink Palace" clubhouse celebrates 90 years at its current location in Shoreacers Texas.  Founded in 1897, Houston Yacht Club is the oldest yacht club in Texas and is known not only for it cuisine, but also hosts major national and international regattas and fundraisers. Learn more about Chef Petros and Houston Yacht Club at http://HoustonYachtClub.com

Tags:Blended Burger, James Beard, Houston Yacht Club
Industry:Food
Location:La Porte - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
