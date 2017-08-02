News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Houston Yacht Club Chef Wins Nationwide Contest
Chef Petros Jaferis of The Houston Yacht Club in La Porte, Texas, placed 4th in the James Beard Blended Burger nationwide contes. His great showing earns him a spot to cook his burger for guests at the annual Mushroom Council Dinner.
Chef Petros' burger, The 'Greeklish Burger' consists of a beef chuck, cremini mushroom, and caper patty on a brioche bun and basil aioli with feta melted over the patty, topped with a mini Greek salad & paprika oil.
In the months leading up to the finally of voting, Chef Petros served up hundreds of the winning burger at the historic Houston Yacht Club, the oldest yacht club in Texas. The "Pink Palace" clubhouse celebrates 90 years at its current location in Shoreacers Texas. Founded in 1897, Houston Yacht Club is the oldest yacht club in Texas and is known not only for it cuisine, but also hosts major national and international regattas and fundraisers. Learn more about Chef Petros and Houston Yacht Club at http://HoustonYachtClub.com
Contact
Adam Scott, CCC
GM, Houston Yacht Club
***@houstonyachtclub.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017