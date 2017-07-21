 
July 2017
Houston Yacht Club Hosts Historic Leiter Cup

HOUSTON YACHT CLUB HOSTS 38TH ANNUAL LEITER CUP REGATTA The Houston Yacht Club hosted the U.S. Junior Women's Singlehanded Championship Regatta for the Nancy Leiter Clagett Memorial Trophey.
 
 
LA PORTE, Texas - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- HOUSTON YACHT CLUB HOSTS 38TH ANNUAL LEITER CUP REGATTA

By Martha Gillett

Photograph's by Edward Matuszak

See Slide Show:
[slideshare id=78135307&doc=leiter-170721220728]

The Houston Yacht Club hosted the U.S. Junior Women's Singlehanded Championship Regatta for the Nancy Leiter Clagett Memorial Trophey.  The regatta was held on July 6-11 and finished as one of the most closely contested US Sailing National Championships in recent history.  In the end, it was Abbie Carlson (Seattle Yacht Club) who earned first place and the Nancy Leiter Clagett Memorial Trophy.  2nd place went to Grace Austin (Belle Haven Club), 3rd place went to Marianna Shand (Mission Bay Yacht Club), 4th place went to AnaLucia Clarkson (Seattle Yacht Club) and 5th place went to Anika Boincheff (St. Petersburg Yacht Club).

High-level coaching and skill development is a key component of this championship.  Prior to racing, teams took part in a two-day clinic on Friday and Saturday led by a collection of top coaches from around the country.

Twenty-Nine girls from around the country participated in the regatta.  One came all the way from Pearl Harbor Yacht Club but most were from the east and west coast.  There were five girls from Texas.  They were treated to typical Galveston Bay weather, hot, hot morning storms followed by light winds, but generally good sailing.  The Race Committee was able to get off six races.  Jack Yoes, PRO and his team really had their work cut out, but as only HYC can do, pulled off top notch racing for our visitors.  HYC's location on Galveston Bay makes it the best racing location for a yacht club.

It was an impressive event and the girls did a fantastic job.

If you are interested in learning more about HYC and the many benefits of membership, please contact our Membership Director Jennifer Glass at 281471-1255 and also visit the HYC website at www.houstonyachtclub.com.

