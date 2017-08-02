News By Tag
Actionable Intelligence to Host Its First "Building My Business" Webinar for BTA Members
"We are truly honored to be a part of BTA's educational initiative,"
On August 24 at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time, Mr. Brewer will present Changing OEM Competitive Strategies. This interactive webinar will focus on how hardware manufacturers are adapting their businesses to remain competitive in the ever-changing marketplace for machines and consumables. Mr. Brewer will review the key changes manufacturers recently have made to their respective businesses and product lines. He will examine which firms have benefited from the changes they have embraced and which have not, and what that means for the industry going forward. After delivering his talk, which will run approximately 30 minutes, Mr. Brewer will answer questions submitted by webinar attendees.
"BTA is pleased to be able to provide this webinar for our members," says BTA Executive Director Brent Hoskins. "While it is certainly mature, the office technology industry is as dynamic as it has ever been. I know that Charlie will provide our members with information that is truly actionable and will assist them as they continue to develop and implement the best strategies for success in their dealerships."
In addition to hosting the Changing OEM Competitive Strategies webinar, Actionable Intelligence is supporting BTA by offering its members a 30 percent discount on subscriptions to its website, www.Action-Intell.com. The digital imaging industry's destination website for news and analysis, www.Action-Intell.com, now features nearly 3,000 posts and is visited each month by thousands of executives from OEMs, third-party supplies vendors, distributors, and resellers, as well as other industry stakeholders.
About Actionable Intelligence
Based in Franklin, Massachusetts, Actionable Intelligence, Inc., was established in 2009 and is committed to providing unparalleled research into the markets for digital imaging hardware and consumables. Our team delivers practical, accurate market analysis that clients can use to succeed in a maturing market.
About the Business Technology Association
Founded in 1926, the Business Technology Association serves office technology dealerships, resellers, manufacturers, distributors, and service companies. Its core members—office technology dealerships—
Media Contact
Charles Brewer
1-508-528-1297
cbrewer@action-
