Actionable Intelligence to Host Its First "Building My Business" Webinar for BTA Members

August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

FRANKLIN, Mass. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Actionable Intelligence, Inc., the leader in news, analysis, and research covering markets for office-imaging devices and the supplies they consume, will host its first webinar this month for the Business Technology Association (BTA). As part of BTA's ongoing "Build My Business" webinar series, which is open at no cost to all BTA members, Actionable Intelligence will examine the evolving competitive strategies that various hardware manufacturers employ to capture more market share as they labor to retain what they currently hold.

"We are truly honored to be a part of BTA's educational initiative," says industry analyst Charles Brewer, president of Actionable Intelligence. "For over 90 years, the association has supported the channels for office technology. It's a privilege to assist BTA in its educational efforts and offer our insights to its members so they can improve their businesses." Mr. Brewer says that Actionable Intelligence is committed to supporting BTA and its members. "Earlier this year, we joined BTA as a Service Associate, and we look forward to sharing with BTA members our thoughts on the markets for office-imaging equipment and supplies and the industries that compete in these markets."

On August 24 at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time, Mr. Brewer will present Changing OEM Competitive Strategies. This interactive webinar will focus on how hardware manufacturers are adapting their businesses to remain competitive in the ever-changing marketplace for machines and consumables. Mr. Brewer will review the key changes manufacturers recently have made to their respective businesses and product lines. He will examine which firms have benefited from the changes they have embraced and which have not, and what that means for the industry going forward. After delivering his talk, which will run approximately 30 minutes, Mr. Brewer will answer questions submitted by webinar attendees.

"BTA is pleased to be able to provide this webinar for our members," says BTA Executive Director Brent Hoskins. "While it is certainly mature, the office technology industry is as dynamic as it has ever been. I know that Charlie will provide our members with information that is truly actionable and will assist them as they continue to develop and implement the best strategies for success in their dealerships."

In addition to hosting the Changing OEM Competitive Strategies webinar, Actionable Intelligence is supporting BTA by offering its members a 30 percent discount on subscriptions to its website, www.Action-Intell.com. The digital imaging industry's destination website for news and analysis, www.Action-Intell.com, now features nearly 3,000 posts and is visited each month by thousands of executives from OEMs, third-party supplies vendors, distributors, and resellers, as well as other industry stakeholders.

About Actionable Intelligence

Based in Franklin, Massachusetts, Actionable Intelligence, Inc., was established in 2009 and is committed to providing unparalleled research into the markets for digital imaging hardware and consumables. Our team delivers practical, accurate market analysis that clients can use to succeed in a maturing market.

About the Business Technology Association

Founded in 1926, the Business Technology Association serves office technology dealerships, resellers, manufacturers, distributors, and service companies. Its core members—office technology dealerships— consult, sell, and service hardware, software, and supplies with the goal of helping businesses maximize their investment in devices and technology. Through the association's various educational programs, information, research, legal services, publications, and guidance, BTA member dealerships are positioned to be the premier source of the office technologyused by businesses throughout the United States every day. For more information on BTA, visit its website at www.bta.org (http://www.bta.org/) or call 1-800-505-2821.

Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017
