Actionable Intelligence to Review Key Events from 2016
"My firm is grateful to our sponsors for giving us the opportunity to review the key events that unfolded during the truly remarkable year that just ended," said Actionable Intelligence President Charles Brewer. He observed that last year's corporate realignments and mergers and acquisitions resulted in seismic changes to the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, new technologies and go-to-market strategies further transformed the industries that market printers, copiers, and MFPs along with the supplies used in these devices. "I've been following the hardware and consumable industries for more than 20 years, and I have never witnessed a year as eventful as 2016."
Christina Bonadio, executive editor of online news source www.Action-Intell.com, will join Mr. Brewer to host Actionable Intelligence's 2016 "Year in Review" presentation.
The hosts will provide answers to key questions such as:
· How did the lead vendors perform last year and which gained and lost share?
· What impact is overcapacity having on the hardware and consumables industries?
· Which key market segments expanded and contracted?
· What tactics did OEMs and 3rd-party supplies vendors use to grab more market share?
· How will last year's events impact the markets for hardware and consumables in 2017?
Join Actionable Intelligence for "2016 Year in Review: The Office Imaging Industry's Most Transformative Year and What's to Come in 2017" at 2 PM Eastern Time on January 17. The webinar will include a 15-minute Q&A session during which attendees are encouraged to interact with the hosts. Register now to attend the webinar at no cost by visiting www.Action-Intell.com.
About Actionable Intelligence
Actionable Intelligence is the leading source for news, analysis, and research about the hardware and consumables industries. The firm provides clients with customized research and consulting, as well as up-to-date news and strategic analysis. Its website, Action-Intell.com, is visited each month by thousands of executives from OEMs, third-party supplies vendors, distributors, and resellers as well as other industry stakeholders. To learn more about the firm, visit www.Action-Intell.com.
Charles Brewer
508-528-1297
***@action-intell.com
