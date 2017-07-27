Afterlife Symposium: 33 Experts Share Cutting-Edge Afterlife Communications Practices, End-Of-This-Life-Activities and the Meaning of Life

The Afterlife Research and Education Institute Presents 33 Experts in Afterlife Communications, Consciousness Studies, Death, Dying, and the New Spirituality at a public symposium in Scottsdale, AZ.

-- The Afterlife Research and Education Institute, Inc., (AREI), a non-profit organization, presents to the public, a three-day Symposium on the Afterlife in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona, September 15 – 17, 2017.Join us for what promises to be the most revealing and exciting gathering ever of afterlife communication researchers, end-of-this-life experts, and educators about the new spirituality.Together we'll explore not just the standard afterlife topics but also cutting-edge afterlife communications practices; the best methods for achieving rapid spiritual growth; new thinking about how best to manage the transition that is not really death; and what the dead tell us is the purpose of human life."AREI bridges science and spirituality in life, death, and the afterlife. At the Symposium we'll be helping people make connections with deceased loved ones; teaching the best methods for making comfortable and uplifting end-of-this-life transitions;exploring life between lives and pre-birth planning; and investigating the meaning of life." ~ R. Craig Hogan, Ph.D., President, AREICome to this symposium if you:· Want to learn to connect with your loved ones in the afterlife· Want to know what the dead say about how we should live· Are someone who could help others connect with their loved ones in the Afterlife· Want to know what happens in the life review· Desire to know how wisdom is channeled from higher realms· Need the skills you will learn to help people in grief or help people preparing for their own transitions· Desire to develop your personal and spiritual power to become a new human· Are a researcher, educator, or developer in afterlife communication, end-of-this-life activities, and spirituality who wants to network with others and use what you learn to advance your workFeatured at this symposium will be George Noory, host of the nationally syndicated program,and Dr. Gary Schwartz, world-renowned Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Advances in Consciousness and Health at the University of Arizona at Tucson.Also presenting are Roberta Grimes, Esq., business attorney, five times best-selling author, and afterlife researcher; and Victor and Wendy Zammit, co-authors ofand. World-renowned Mediums Susanne Wilson, The Carefree Medium, Suzanne Giesemann, former Naval Commander, and Oxford educated Mark Anthony, The Psychic Lawyer® will provide their expertise and messages.AREI has arranged optional tours to Sedona, hot air balloon rides, a trip to the Desert Botanical Gardens, and the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM). The Symposium features workshops, five tested and verified evidential mediums for private readings, and two optional banquets featuring George Noory, Dr. Gary Schawartz and "Mediums Rare" providing gallery readings for attendees from around the world.Details:Afterlife Research and Education SymposiumSeptember 15-17, 2017, Embassy Suites, Scottsdale, AZBecome an active member of AREI: a dedicated team of researchers, scientists, technicians, engineers, inventors, philosophers, and others who are dedicated to teaching people how to use the methods of afterlife communication to connect with loved ones living on the other side of life and more! Make a difference for humankind: www.AfterlifeInstitute.org###About AREI: The Afterlife Research and Education Institute is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to supporting the research, development, education, and practice on the earth plane that will enable the teams working in the other realms to guide us into discovering and using the methods of communication they are developing. The Afterlife Institute is a resource for all things Afterlife and Life After Life activities here: www.AfterlifeInstitute.org