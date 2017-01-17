Country(s)
World's Top Medium Teaches Mediumship to Non-Mediums
Workshop Presented by Susanne Wilson, Internationally Renowned Scientifically Researched & Tested Psychic, Medium, Spiritual Teacher & Author
Dubbed the Carefree Medium, Susanne Wilson is one of the World's Top Mediums and Teachers of Mediumship, proving that Life has no end, and that we can all connect to our loved ones in Spirit.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- What is Mediumship and how does it work? Can anyone do it? How do I speak to my deceased loved one?
These are universal questions about death, dying and the afterlife weighing on Baby Boomers as they lose loved ones and face mortality. Is there life after death? What is it like on the other side? Do we know the answers to these questions with any certainty? The truth is we do; science has proven life after life and that we can obtain expansive answers from those in Spirit. Susanne Wilson teaches precisely how to make this connection.
In her new workshop, Wilson compassionately reveals the latest news & science about the Afterlife: What happens when we die, where do we go, and how we get there. Workshop participants will understand the many ways that living people are currently connecting with loved ones in Spirit: The "soul phone" of the future.
A connection with a loved one in spirit is a continuation of your relationship and provides experiential evidence of the afterlife, hope, relief, insight and understanding, healing from grief, answers, guidance, and peace.
Wilson's Mediumship has been researched, tested and documented by world-renowned afterlife researchers including Dr. Gary Schwartz, Victor Zammit, and Roberta Grimes. In these studies, Wilson has been verified as a top Evidential Medium in the world. Wilson has earned 70+ verified legitimate testimonials published by Bob Olson on his highly respected Best Psychic Directory.
Mediumship for Non-Mediums is a fast-paced highly interactive workshop intended to mentor people who have little or no experience with making a connection with their loved one's in spirit. Absolutely no experience is necessary to learn the Art of Mediumship.
"The dead are not gone," shares Wilson. "The dead are not "somewhere up there. The dead are right here and now. The dead are speaking," says Wilson.
By experiencing and mastering specific and proven tools as demonstrated by Wilson, attendees will enjoy the benefits and gifts of Mediumship for their personal use. During this fascinating and enlightening workshop, Wilson will also provide a demonstration of Mediumship while explaining how she is receiving the information from spirit people and pets.
Mediumship for Non-Mediums Workshop
Sunday, February 26, 2017, 9am – 5pm
Embassy Suites Scottsdale Resort, 4415 E. Paradise Village Parkway South, Phoenix, AZ
All-Inclusive Event Exchange: $222, includes lunch
Special negotiated 2-room suite rates available, call to ask for Carefree Medium rate
Details & Registration:
About Susanne Wilson, Carefree Medium https://youtu.be/
World renowned psychic medium, clairvoyant, spiritual teacher and author, Susanne Wilson is a natural born medium whose gifts have been researched and documented by world renowned afterlife researchers including Dr. Gary Schwartz, Victor Zammit, and Roberta Grimes. Wilson enjoys 70+ verified legitimate testimonials published by Bob Olson on his highly respected Best Psychic Directory. She is also the Founding Member of the Board of Directors for the Afterlife Research and Education Institute.
Before revealing her mediumship gift, Wilson had a successful career as a corporate executive and university director. She was a Founding Director for the Center for Leadership & Innovation at a Florida university, a manager at Stanford University School of Medicine, and corporate human resources manager for a $5 billion company.
Wilson nurtured her mediumship gift in secret for over 10 years. That is, until a near death experience (NDE) literally changed her mind.
Eight years ago, Wilson experienced a wake-up call that literally took her breath away. She had an allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. "I was surrounded by while light. I heard beautiful spirit music that washed waves of peace through me. I felt the arms of my granddad enfolding me. I heard a voice say that I had to go back and start my work. One minute changed my life. I knew my calling."
For more information, please visit: http://carefreemedium.com
