Afterlife Symposium: 25 Experts in Afterlife Communications, Consciousness Studies, Death, Dying, and the New Spirituality Share All With Public

This the largest gathering of experts in the world on the afterlife. The Symposium brings together 25 top researchers and educators in afterlife communication, end-of-life activities, and the new spirituality to provide insights and training in afterlife communication. "There is an urgent need to educate the public on what the evidence shows really happens when we cross over, and the implications of that for how we live our lives." - Victor Zammit, Retired Attorney, Researcher, Author.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- "The AREI bridges science and spirituality in life, death, and the afterlife. At the Symposium we'll be helping people make connections with deceased loved ones; teaching the best methods for making comfortable and uplifting end-of-this-life transitions; exploring life between lives and pre-birth planning; and investigating the meaning of life." ~ R. Craig Hogan, President, AREI.

Come to this symposium if you:
•  Want to connect with your loved ones in the afterlife
•  Are someone who could help others connect with their loved ones
•  Need the skills you will learn to help people in grief or help people preparing for their own transitions
•  Are a researcher, educator, or developer in afterlife communication, end-of-this-life activities, and spirituality who wants to network with others and use what you learn to advance your work
•  Are curious and eager to explore these beautiful, eternal truths

Featured at this symposium are George Noory, host of the nationally syndicated program, Coast to Coast AM, Dr. Gary Schwartz, world-renowned Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Advances in Consciousness and Health at the University of Arizona at Tucson and Suzanne Giesemann, retired U.S. Navy Commander turned Evidential Medium, Spiritual Teacher and the author of 10 best-selling books.

Also presenting are Roberta Grimes, business attorney, five-times best-selling author, and afterlife researcher; and Victor and Wendy Zammit, co-authors of A Lawyer Presents the Evidence for the Afterlife and The Friday Afterlife Report. World-renowned Evidence-Based Medium, Spiritual Teacher and Author Susanne Wilson will also join more than 25 Experts whose lives are devoted to helping people develop their spiritual understanding through afterlife connections.

AREI has arranged special 2-room-suite-rates, an optional tour of magical Sedona, workshops, five tested evidential mediums for private readings, and two optional banquets featuring keynote speakers and gallery readings for attendees from around the world.

Details:
Afterlife Research and Education Symposium
September 15-17, 2017, Embassy Suites, Scottsdale, AZ
Registration: http://www.afterlifestudies.org/

About AREI:
The Afterlife Research and Education Institute is dedicated to supporting the research, development, education, and practice on the earth plane that will enable the teams working in the other realms to guide us into discovering and using the methods of communication they are developing. The Afterlife Institute is a resource for all things Afterlife and Life After Life activities here: http://afterlifeinstitute.org/

