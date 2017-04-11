Afterlife Symposium: 25 Experts in Afterlife Communications, Consciousness Studies, Death, Dying, and the New Spirituality Share All With Public

This the largest gathering of experts in the world on the afterlife. The Symposium brings together 25 top researchers and educators in afterlife communication, end-of-life activities, and the new spirituality to provide insights and training in afterlife communication. "There is an urgent need to educate the public on what the evidence shows really happens when we cross over, and the implications of that for how we live our lives." - Victor Zammit, Retired Attorney, Researcher, Author.