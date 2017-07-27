 
Nationally Recognized Tax Reform Expert Hosts Fundraiser for Michel J. Faulkner

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationally recognized tax reform expert and CEO of Engineered Tax Services, Julio Gonzalez, is hosting a fundraising event for Michel J. Faulkner this evening. The event is taking place at the Marmara Park Avenue. A VIP reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and the general reception goes from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Michel Faulkner is running for Comptroller. Michel's community involvement has included:

• participating as a 1992-1993 Coro Leadership New York Fellow
• serving on Mayor Giuliani's Task Force on Police Community Relations
• Commissioner for the City Charter Revision Commission.

In addition, he also served as the Vice President for Community Government Relations at King's College from 1998 to 2002. Also from June of 2002 to February of 2004, Faulkner served as World Vision's Director of U.S. Programs in New York City.

In 2005, Michel founded the Institute for Leadership (IFL), a non-profit organization focusing on the development of leaders and leadership programs. The IFL brings scalable solutions to difficult community problems. In June 2006, Faulkner left Central Baptist Church and founded the New Horizon Church of New York in Harlem. New Horizon Church is built on the principle of building bridges for the economically and socially disadvantaged.

About Julio Gonzalez

Julio Gonzalez is a nationally recognized tax reform expert as well as the CEO and Founder of Engineered Tax Services (ETS). He travels weekly to Washington D.C. to work with Congress, Senate, and the Trump Administration on the tax reform blueprint. Julio is very knowledgeable and involved about and with government affairs. Julio has had several articles published nationally in many accounting and real estate investment publications. He owns the largest specialty tax firm in the United States and the largest private business in Palm Beach County. Visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com for more information.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
