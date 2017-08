Bound Launches New Series from Game Writer Matt Entin

Bound announces the release of "Parameters," an original digital fiction series by award-winning game writer Matt Entin.

-- Today Bound is announcing the release of "Parameters,"an original digital fiction series by award-winning game writer Matt Entin. "Parameters"is set in the near future, where America has gone bankrupt. The federal government is dissolved. What's left has been carved up into four company fiefdoms with the DCZ, a lawless no-man's land, in between. The series follows the stories of five men and women set adrift in this strange new world of greed, ambition, and unchecked corporate power."Parameters"is my gut reaction to this peculiar era of late capitalism we all live in. Corporate power grows, the wealth gap widens, and there seems to be very little that the rest of us can do in response. I wanted my story to serve not just as a cautionary tale, but as a kind of jumping-off point—not just a look at where we could be going, but an examination of how and why we got there. To do so, I brought in a variety of perspectives that span all rungs of the socioeconomic ladder. Most importantly, I've tried to be non-judgmental—simply allowing my characters to tell their stories.As a video game writer, world-building and interactivity are an integral part of my creative process, so Bound was a natural fit. I love the ability to simultaneously tell a focused and detailed narrative, but one that's expandable, too."Bound is a new mobile app that combines serialized prose, art and audio with community features from the best storytellers in "geek genres" like sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers. The app launched in June with exclusive content based on the novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland and "Purgatorio;"a sci-fi adventure series by award-winning author John Shirley, based on the "Midnight Star: Renegade" mobile game universe developed by Industrial Toys and best-selling author John Scalzi. Bound also features "Cumulus," an adaptation of the original novel by best-selling author Eliot Peper; and "Hard Reset," by former Pixar and Telltale Games creative Stephan Bugaj. The company has also announced agreements with acclaimed creators Gunslinger Studios and writer and linguist Nick Farmer.Bound is available for free in the iOS App Store: appsto.re/us/sXYbjb.i ( https://t.co/ OtOlYW2OFE Matt Entin has written on numerous video games, including Valiant Hearts, Agents of Mayhem, and Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude. He also co-wrote Lumberjack Man, a slasher movie about a demonic logger with a severe food allergy. He lives on the windy plains of Central Illinois with his wife, dog, and three-legged cat.Twitter: @themattentinBound is a mobile fiction platform for people that love heroes, villains, and epic stories set in interesting worlds. Founded by game industry veterans, the company is an angel-backed startup based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io