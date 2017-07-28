News By Tag
* Books
* Gaming
* Fiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bound Launches New Series from Game Writer Matt Entin
Bound announces the release of "Parameters," an original digital fiction series by award-winning game writer Matt Entin.
"Parameters"
As a video game writer, world-building and interactivity are an integral part of my creative process, so Bound was a natural fit. I love the ability to simultaneously tell a focused and detailed narrative, but one that's expandable, too."
Bound is a new mobile app that combines serialized prose, art and audio with community features from the best storytellers in "geek genres" like sci-fi, fantasy and thrillers. The app launched in June with exclusive content based on the novel "The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O." by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland and "Purgatorio;"
Bound is available for free in the iOS App Store: appsto.re/us/
About Matt Entin
Matt Entin has written on numerous video games, including Valiant Hearts, Agents of Mayhem, and Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude. He also co-wrote Lumberjack Man, a slasher movie about a demonic logger with a severe food allergy. He lives on the windy plains of Central Illinois with his wife, dog, and three-legged cat.
Twitter: @themattentin
About Bound
Bound is a mobile fiction platform for people that love heroes, villains, and epic stories set in interesting worlds. Founded by game industry veterans, the company is an angel-backed startup based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io.
Contact
Matthew Hannus
***@getbound.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse