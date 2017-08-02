News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tax Reform Expert Discusses Business and Tax Reform Goals on "Inside West Palm Beach"
Nationally Recognized Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Talks About Business and Tax Reform Goals on "Inside West Palm Beach" with Barry O' Brien
Julio is a proud business owner in downtown West Palm Beach. "It's a vibrant and great location for my company," said Julio.
On the show, Julio will discuss how he developed ETS and what his company does. He will explain how he built his business from the ground up to be the largest specialty tax firm in the United States. He will also talk about his weekly trips to Washington D.C. to work on the tax reform blueprint. Julio is in D.C. at least three days a week advising Congress, Senate, and the Trump Administration on the tax reform blueprint. Barry will also ask Julio what he loves about West Palm Beach and why he chose to have his business located in the heart of the city.
About "Inside West Palm Beach"
"Inside West Palm Beach" is a weekly radio show hosted by Barry O'Brien. Barry is a bigtime city guy with a big personality. Barry talks to the movers and shakers of South Florida about development, events, restaurants, real estate, and more each week. You can catch his show on Wednesday evenings from 6 until 7.
About Julio Gonzalez
Nationally recognized tax reform expert and West Palm Beach business owner, Mr. Julio Gonzalez, formed the Gonzalez Family Office and is the CEO of Engineered Tax Services. His companies preserve wealth through engineering-
Julio is committed to educating the accounting, financial advisor, and real estate investor communities on engineering-
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017