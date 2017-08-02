 
News By Tag
* Julio Gonzalez
* Engineered Tax Services
* Inside West Palm Beach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Tax Reform Expert Discusses Business and Tax Reform Goals on "Inside West Palm Beach"

Nationally Recognized Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Talks About Business and Tax Reform Goals on "Inside West Palm Beach" with Barry O' Brien
 
 
Julio Gonzalez on "Inside West Palm Beach"
Julio Gonzalez on "Inside West Palm Beach"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Julio Gonzalez
Engineered Tax Services
Inside West Palm Beach

Industry:
Investment

Location:
West Palm Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Features

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationally recognized tax reform expert and CEO of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), Julio Gonzalez, will be on-air on "Inside West Palm Beach" with host, Barry O' Brien. The show airs on NewsTalk 850 WFTL on Wednesday, from 6 until 7 p.m. You can also listen here: https://soundcloud.com/barryob/iwpb-080217?utm_source=soundcloud&utm_campaign=share&utm_medium=email

Julio is a proud business owner in downtown West Palm Beach. "It's a vibrant and great location for my company," said Julio.

On the show, Julio will discuss how he developed ETS and what his company does. He will explain how he built his business from the ground up to be the largest specialty tax firm in the United States. He will also talk about his weekly trips to Washington D.C. to work on the tax reform blueprint. Julio is in D.C. at least three days a week advising Congress, Senate, and the Trump Administration on the tax reform blueprint. Barry will also ask Julio what he loves about West Palm Beach and why he chose to have his business located in the heart of the city.

About "Inside West Palm Beach"

"Inside West Palm Beach" is a weekly radio show hosted by Barry O'Brien. Barry is a bigtime city guy with a big personality. Barry talks to the movers and shakers of South Florida about development, events, restaurants, real estate, and more each week. You can catch his show on Wednesday evenings from 6 until 7.

About Julio Gonzalez

Nationally recognized tax reform expert and West Palm Beach business owner, Mr. Julio Gonzalez, formed the Gonzalez Family Office and is the CEO of Engineered Tax Services. His companies preserve wealth through engineering-based services such as energy tax incentives, cost segregation studies, disposition studies, repair regulation compliance, reserve studies, and engineering insurance appraisals. In addition to ETS and GFO, Julio oversees the family operational companies including Your EFO, Calle Gato Ocho (CGO), and Engineered Venture Services (EVS).

Julio is committed to educating the accounting, financial advisor, and real estate investor communities on engineering-based accounting services and related tax benefits of these services. He is a regular public speaker on a national level regarding tax reform, green construction, cost segregation studies, and the emerging energy tax programs. Julio has had several articles published nationally in many accounting and real estate investment publications. He works weekly with Congress and Senate on the tax reform blueprint. Julio owns the largest specialty tax firm in the United States and the largest private business in Palm Beach County. Visit http://www.EngineeredTaxServices.com for more information.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@engineeredtaxservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Julio Gonzalez, Engineered Tax Services, Inside West Palm Beach
Industry:Investment
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 02, 2017
Engineered Tax Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share