The Elite Cars Offers a FREE All-Inclusive Holiday Voucher to Every Customer on Every Car Purchase
The Elite Cars, one of the most favorite car dealerships in Dubai by locals and expats, is offering its customers a free holiday package to any destination worldwide for any car purchase made this month.
To make them experience the best of both worlds this season, the dealership offers a free all-inclusive Holiday ME voucher for any car purchase made at their showroom. The voucher, which is valid for 1 year after the purchase, can be used for any destination worldwide and a dedicated agent from the travel agency will deal with every customer to design a tailor-made package that will suit their specific needs.
Meanwhile, those who do not wish to avail the voucher will be entitled to free window tinting and free car registration instead.
As part of the partnership, Holiday ME will also promote Elite through offering customers who purchase a holiday with them a chance to receive AED4000 off on any Elite vehicle purchase this month. Customers can only choose one out of the three options offered, and they cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions.
At The Elite Cars' showroom, the widest selection of competitively priced makes and models of prestigious brands such as Range Rover, Bentley, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati are available. To help customers pay with ease and enjoy car ownership to the fullest, the dealership also offers flexible finance options and an outstanding aftersales service all in-house.
Called Elite Summer Escape, The Elite Cars' promotion runs until August 31, so customers are advised to hurry.
The Elite Cars is one of the leading luxury car dealerships in Dubai that offers the widest options of new and used luxury cars at competitive prices. To avail the Elite Summer Escape promo, visit https://theelitecars.com/
Contact
Sales Department
+971 4 321 2290
***@theelitecars.com
