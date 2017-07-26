News By Tag
Toomas Mitt is Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Month for August 2017
Chamber honor goes to Toomas Mitt of TBG Networks, Wauwatosa, Wis.
· What was the smartest thing your company did in the past year?
I have to say there are two things we have done this last year which would qualify as the smartest things: the first is that we began working with ActionCoach of Elm Grove and the second is making face-to-face networking a priority, especially through the Brookfield Chamber and the ABLE events.
ActionCoach's help has made it possible for us to triple our client base and more than double our revenues in just a year. Their business coaching has been extremely valuable.
Networking through the Brookfield Chamber has been a key marketing success for TBG Networks. Not only has it helped us expand our customer base, it has also given us an opportunity to pass business to other firms and that has helped our visibility and credibility.
· How many years have you been in business?
TBG Networks was originally incorporated in 2004 after my running it as a sole proprietorship beginning in 2003.
· What advice can you give to struggling business owners?
Listen to others who have gone through the process of starting a business and learn as much as you can. But listen to yourself as well. Have a clear vision and mission and make sure everyone you talk to knows why you do what you do. This is especially true for all your team members.
· As someone doing business in the metro Milwaukee area, how does the Brookfield Chamber help you?
The Brookfield Chamber provides a platform for TBG to get the word out about our mission, which is to help those underserved and ignored very small businesses. It also gives us an opportunity to help others by passing the word about their businesses. It really is a team experience.
· Do you have any advice for new business owners?
Be very clear why you are in business. Listen to your customers but make sure everyone you speak with knows exactly what your vision and mission are. People will get on board with your company if they feel a connection. Don't just try to undersell the rest of the world.
· What would your colleagues be surprised to find out about you?
I'm really pretty shy. I was the nerd who was afraid to ask the girl out and would stand along the wall at parties. Technology was something I could do and get some wins. English was not my first language – my parents were from Estonia and arrived in the US after the war. Tech was a way I could do well and get some admiration from others.
· How long have you been a Brookfield Chamber member?
Just over a year now. And it has been the best year for TBG Networks!
Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Brookfield, and the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.
For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com
