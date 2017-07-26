 
News By Tag
* Vesta Property Services
* Property Management
* Flagler Beach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1
July 2017
313029282726


Lea Stokes Celebrates 22nd Anniversary in Property Management

 
 
Stokes
Stokes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vesta Property Services
* Property Management
* Flagler Beach

Industry:
* Property

Location:
* Palm Coast - Florida - US

PALM COAST, Fla. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Lea Stokes of Vesta Property Services Northeast is celebrating 22 years as an owner and leader in the property management industry.

Stokes launched Preferred Management Services (PMSI) on June 23, 1995. In 2016, she sold the company to Vesta Property Services and now serves as its vice president.

"We enter our 22nd year with a wealth of gratitude," Stokes said. "We have had a remarkable transition in joining the Vesta family and are experiencing more success serving our customers than ever before."

PMSI, which opened with 246 units in St. Augustine Beach, currently manages 7,340 residential units and 232 commercial units under the Vesta name. They employ 24 staff members, composed of nine licensed community association managers and five maintenance employees.

# # #

About Preferred Management Services

Lea Stokes launched Preferred Management Services in 1995 and joined Vesta Property Services on August 1, 2016. The company provides community association and commercial management services. They offer home monitoring and maintenance services, and professional maintenance for all types of minor repairs, home projects and property preservation. Some of the maintenance services available are commercial and residential pool maintenance, janitorial services, lawn maintenance and property preservation.

Preferred Management's portfolio includes over 6,000 residential units and five commercial parks. Stokes is a licensed Community Association Manager, a licensed Real Estate Salesperson and a Certified Property Manager candidate through the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Vesta Property Services Northeast is located at 411 South Central in Flagler Beach. The company can be reached by phone at 386-439-0134 or by visiting at http://www.preferredmanagementservices.net and https://www.facebook.com/PreferredManagementServicesInc.

About Vesta Property Services

Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management.  The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/vestapropertyservices/.

Contact
Kevin Johnston
***@vestapropertyservices.com
End
Source:Vesta Property Services
Email:***@vestapropertyservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Vesta Property Services, Property Management, Flagler Beach
Industry:Property
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share