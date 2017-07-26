News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Seattle Sizzling Summer Savings Event is here!
"Our Sizzling Summer Savings Event is a great time to make your move, especially for families looking to get settled into a new home before school starts," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Not to mention that our Everything's Included® program adds tremendous value to all our new homes, without any increase in price!"
Northwood Estates located in Edgewood has four homes available as part of the Summer Savings Event, starting as low as $554,950. These homes range from 3,017 to 3,264 and include the wildly popular, Bainbridge Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design for multigenerational living.
Norpoint Heights located in Federal Way is nearly all sold out but offers two gorgeous homes that are part of the savings event. The Rockford floorplan located on homesite #7 features 2,299 square feet of open living space, with a pocket den/office area on the main floor, an open loft on the upper floor, three generous bedrooms and an outdoor fireplace.
Harbor View Heights is Lennar's newest South end community in Northeast Tacoma. With only 40 total homesites and the first handful of homes already sold, homebuyers will want to act fast to take advantage of the summer savings offered here on homes that were just released. Homes in this community range from approximately 2,299 to 3,264 square feet. Plus, every new home in Harbor View Heights will be the some of the worlds' first to receive the internationally-
Sign up to learn more at https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
***@lennar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse