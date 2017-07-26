Country(s)
Mark Stolzenberg Wins Best New Jersey Short Film Drama Award at the Brightside Tavern Film Festival
New York City Actor, Playwright, and Director Mark Stolzenberg has added another award to a recent string of Film Festival Honors. Stolzenberg is also the founder and director of the New York Acting School for Film and Television.
The unique class starts whenever two to five students at the school put together an ensemble. Stolzenberg, who founded the school and created the idea for the class, meets with the students and they discuss potential story lines.
Stolzenberg then writes a short drama specifically designed to incorporate the students. After extensive rehearsals, which incorporate training as well as direction, the cameras roll and the raw film is produced. After editing, the students have an example of their work, and when the finished product warrants, Stolzenberg will enter the short pieces into regional festivals.
We asked Mark Stolzenberg to give us some insight into the process:
US: Mark, do you hand select the ensembles?
Mark: Not at all. We are just working with whoever is ready to take the next step and put together a short drama in studio.
US: Certainly they have to achieved at least some minimum skill at acting?
Mark: Absolutely. If someone signs up to take part in one of our "Star in a Movie" classes, they have generally taken quite a number of our essential and advanced acting classes.
US: What's next for you?
Mark: "Talk To Me" has also been nominated for awards at the upcoming Chain Film Festival in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, at the upscale Wythe Hotel. It will be screened on August 9th at 4pm. So, we're hoping to spend more time on the red carpet.
US: How does someone who is interested in participating in a Star in a Movie Class contact you?
Mark: They can actually call the school anytime to set up an appointment at (212) 877-2219.
Learn more about the New York Acting School for Film and Television by checking out their website at http://actingclassforfilm.com.
