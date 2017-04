NYC Happenings: An Evening of Short Films by Mark Stolzenberg at the New School

The Acting School for Film and Television will host an evening of short films by Mark Stolzenberg on May 5, 2017 starting at 7:00 pm. Those in the acting trade are invited to attend and mix with others in the film and television business.

End

-- Actors, writers, producers, and others in the film and television industry are invited to attend an evening of entertainment and schmoozing over light refreshments. Mark Stolzenberg, director of The Acting School for Film and Television in New York City, will host the evening, and screen several short films that he has recently produced, including:"Talk to Me""10 Reasons""Educating Boris""Actors Anonymous""My Father the Clown"Also screening that night will be a short film by guest producer, Amelie Kennedy, "Nowhere."Others in attendence that night will include a casting director and a manager/producer.Admission to the even will be a nominal $5 and an RSVP is absolutely necessary. The event will take place at THE NEW SCHOOL UNIVERSITY CENTER63 FIFTH AVE (CORNER OF 13TH ST)ROOM UL104You can send your RSVP by email to stolzfun72@gmail.com or call 212.877.2219Mark Stolzenberg's short films have recently had great success with awards at regional film festivals. For more information about The New York School for Film and Television, please see http://actingclassforfilm.com