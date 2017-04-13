News By Tag
NYC Happenings: An Evening of Short Films by Mark Stolzenberg at the New School
The Acting School for Film and Television will host an evening of short films by Mark Stolzenberg on May 5, 2017 starting at 7:00 pm. Those in the acting trade are invited to attend and mix with others in the film and television business.
"Talk to Me"
"10 Reasons"
"Educating Boris"
"Actors Anonymous"
"My Father the Clown"
Also screening that night will be a short film by guest producer, Amelie Kennedy, "Nowhere."
Others in attendence that night will include a casting director and a manager/producer.
Admission to the even will be a nominal $5 and an RSVP is absolutely necessary. The event will take place at THE NEW SCHOOL UNIVERSITY CENTER
63 FIFTH AVE (CORNER OF 13TH ST)
ROOM UL104
You can send your RSVP by email to stolzfun72@gmail.com or call 212.877.2219
Mark Stolzenberg's short films have recently had great success with awards at regional film festivals. For more information about The New York School for Film and Television, please see http://actingclassforfilm.com
Contact
Mark Stolzenberg
212-877-2219
***@gmail.com
