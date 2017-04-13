 
News By Tag
* Acting Classes NYC
* Acting School NYC
* Short FIlm Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

NYC Happenings: An Evening of Short Films by Mark Stolzenberg at the New School

The Acting School for Film and Television will host an evening of short films by Mark Stolzenberg on May 5, 2017 starting at 7:00 pm. Those in the acting trade are invited to attend and mix with others in the film and television business.
 
 
Mark Stolzenberg
Mark Stolzenberg
NEW YORK - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Actors, writers, producers, and others in the film and television industry are invited to attend an evening of entertainment and schmoozing over light refreshments. Mark Stolzenberg, director of The Acting School for Film and Television in New York City, will host the evening, and screen several short films that he has recently produced, including:

"Talk to Me"

"10 Reasons"

"Educating Boris"

"Actors Anonymous"

"My Father the Clown"

Also screening that night will be a short film by guest producer, Amelie Kennedy, "Nowhere."

Others in attendence that night will include a casting director and a manager/producer.

Admission to the even will be a nominal $5 and an RSVP is absolutely necessary. The event will take place at THE NEW SCHOOL UNIVERSITY CENTER
63 FIFTH AVE  (CORNER OF 13TH ST)
ROOM  UL104

You can send your RSVP by email to stolzfun72@gmail.com or call 212.877.2219

Mark Stolzenberg's short films have recently had great success with awards at regional film festivals. For more information about The New York School for Film and Television, please see http://actingclassforfilm.com

Contact
Mark Stolzenberg
212-877-2219
***@gmail.com
End
Source:New York School for Film and Television
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Acting Classes NYC, Acting School NYC, Short FIlm Event
Industry:Movies
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
New York Acting School for Film and Television News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share