Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for East Alton

Local authors Jason D. Bricker and Judith M. Richie will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for East Alton

Local authors Jason D. Bricker and Judith M. Richie will be available to sign copies of book

East Alton has a long and proud history. From the earliest settlement, Beeman's (Benen) Fort, in 1811, the village of East Alton has long been an industrial powerhouse.

The home of Olin Corporation's Winchester Division, East Alton's industrial production played an important part in winning both world wars. East Alton shared a synergistic growth with Olin Corporation. Having all the trappings of a company town, it somehow transcended this to become a thriving diverse community, filled with a dedicated citizenry, strong schools, generous communities of faith, and a guiding government.

East Alton's incorporation in 1893 was just four years before this country's first economic depression, the Depression of 1897. Overcoming economic challenges and fostering growth has enabled the village not only to survive but also to succeed.

Highlights from the book include:

·         All profits and royalties from the sale of the book are being donated to the East Alton Historical Museum.

·         The Milton Settlement, Wann Disaster, the Driving Park, and the Beeman's Fort are all eligible for historical markers in East Alton.

·         The book includes a rare photo of the 109-train involved in the Wann Disaster of 1893, the worst train wreck in Illinois. The State Museum in Springfield did not have a copy of the photograph until the authors provided them with one.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

6510 N. Illinois Street

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

When:  Saturday, August 12th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share