MetalStorm 2017 - Over 50 Manufacturing Machines On Display

Be A Storm Chaser! Visit MetalStorm to see the latest in manufacturing technology, automation, additive manufacturing.
 
 
SUDBURY, Mass. - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Methods Machine Tools, Inc. will be hosting MetalStorm 2017, on October 4th and 5th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day. A major open house event, MetalStorm 2017 takes place at the company's corporate showroom and technical center at 71 Union Avenue in Sudbury, Massachusetts. The event will showcase groundbreaking manufacturing solutions that enhance productivity and overcome specific manufacturing challenges.

MetalStorm 2017 will feature over 50 machines under power. The highly anticipated event will give manufacturers an opportunity to explore new machine tools, experience advanced techniques, and learn how to optimize existing machine tools for higher productivity and increased profitability. Live demonstrations will be presented on Yasda, Nakamura-Tome, Kiwa, Fanuc, Feeler, exeron CNC Die Sinkers and high speed mills. New machines being introduced at MetalStorm 2017 include, a Yasda Micro Center YMC-650, Nakamura-Tome multi-tasking machines; WY-150 with twin-spindle two turret construction, and NTY3-150 with twin-spindle, three turret construction, and the new Fanuc C800 CiB wire EDM with 20" Z axis height demonstrating the hottest technology in wire EDM, "Core-Joint" slug retention function. Additional new machines to be presented include, but are not limited to, Feeler FT-30M heavy duty CNC turning center, 3D Systems' Project MJP5600, as well as the newly enhanced VisionGauge line of Digital Optical Comparators.

Automation solutions will be demonstrated at MetalStorm, including a RoboDrill Twin Cell featuring two FANUC RoboDrills being serviced by a single robot, maximizing part production in the least amount of floor space. The Methods Lathe JobShop Cell will introduce the new single spindle, single turret Nakamura AS-200 high performance Multitasking Turning Center. For large parts, a Nakamura-Tome NTJX will be set up in a cell with capacity to load up to 60-pound blanks. Participants can learn firsthand how easy FANUC robots are to control in an interactive Methods / FANUC Robot Learning Lab. Fastems will be onsite with a working scaled model which showcases their high pallet capacity, flexible manufacturing system (FMS).

Methods automation specialists will also be demonstrating post processing applications, including 3D vision for bin picking, and a full deburring cell using Fanuc robots to deburr and wash parts. Methods will also be demonstrating an unattended laser marker that uses a Fanuc robot to position and laser mark parts.

Additive manufacturing, robotics, and subtractive processes tied together in an automation demonstration will provide fast, highly efficient, complete 3D part production. Additive processes can also be experienced on the 3D Systems' ProX DMP 320, the SLS ProX 500 and the Markforged 3D printers including the Onyx series, the Mark X, and the Mark Two.

Attendees are invited to participate in leading-edge technical seminars conducted throughout the two-day event by manufacturing industry experts, including Dale Mickelson, Methods Machine Tools Die / Mold Specialist, Jim VanBuskirk, Methods Machine Tools National Applications Manager and Guha Manogharan, Penn State Additive Manufacturing Guest Lecturer. Seminars will be presented on key topics, including Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerancing, EDM solutions, CAMplete, Turn / Mill Technology & Selecting the Right Turning Machine, Choosing the Best Automation Solution, 5-Axis Inspection, Turnkey Engineering Solutions, Understanding Design for Manufacturing & Assembly, and more. Industries covered by the seminars will include, automotive, aerospace, medical, defense and more. To pre-register for this event, please visit: www.methodsmachine.com

Methods Machine Tools, Inc., in operation for close to 60 years, is a leading supplier of precision machine tools, automation, and machine tool accessories.  With seven large state-of-the-art technology centers, Methods Machine Tools, provides extensive applications and automation engineering, installation, training, service, parts, and support throughout North America.

For more information about Methods Machine Tools, please contact: Mr. David Lucius, VP National Sales, Methods Machine Tools, Inc. 65 Union Avenue, Sudbury, MA 01776, TEL: (978) 443-5388, FAX: (978) 440-9405, Email:  sales@methodsmachine.com or visit their website at http://www.methodsmachine.com.
