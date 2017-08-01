Just In Time AC & Appliance, Inc. Teams Up With Rheem And Gemaire To Donate Equipment

In-Kind Donation Saves Meals on Wheels South Florida Nearly $4,000

Contact

Meals on Wheels South Florida

***@mowsoflo.org Meals on Wheels South Florida

End

-- On Wednesday, July 21, 2017, Just In Time AC & Appliance, Inc., in collaboration with Gemaire and Rheem, made a significant in-kind donation of an industrial air-conditioning unit to Meals on Wheels South Florida, which serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. This in-kind gift, worth nearly $4,000, will greatly benefit the organization's headquarters this summer, allowing the funds saved to be allocated towards providing meals to homebound seniors.The Rheem brand air-conditioning unit was distributed and donated by Gemaire, an independent distributor of heating, air conditioning, refrigeration equipment, parts, and supplies. Since 1969, Gemaire has developed and flourished into the HVAC distribution powerhouse it is today. As one of the largest HVAC distributors in the country, they provide customers with vast inventory, experienced and qualified staff, and quality products at all branches."Every day, Meals on Wheels South Florida and its dedicated team of volunteers deliver thousands of meals along with friendly visits and safety checks to those who need them most. We are so grateful for this in-kind donation, as this savings will allow us to serve more than fifty seniors," said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida.Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Just In Time AC & Appliance, Inc. has been a staple of the South Florida community for more than fifteen years. They provide services in both residential and commercial properties in addition to free estimates for many services including: Installation of Air Conditioning, UV Lighting, Water Heaters, Pool heaters, Air Purification, Duct Cleaning, Custom Ac Filters, Attic Insulation, Maintenance Agreements and much more."We are thrilled to have been able to pull this in-kind donation together from our partners and install this unit for Meals on Wheels South Florida," said Joe Tedim, owner of Just in Time. "They provide so many valuable services to our community's seniors and we are proud to partner with them."For 34 years, Meals on Wheels South Florida has been the leading hunger-relief organization dedicated towards assisting the senior population in Broward County. Every day, Meals on Wheels South Florida's volunteers deliver thousands of meals along with friendly visits and safety checks to homebound seniors, allowing them to age with dignity in their own homes. As important as the meal delivered is the fact that, for many seniors, the volunteer who delivers it is the only person they will see that day. The delivery isn't just about nutrition; it's about the moments of human connection that nourish the senior and the volunteer alike. Meals on Wheels South Florida relies on nearly 500 volunteers to deliver meals daily, five days a week.Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1985. With the dedication of nearly 600 volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mealsonwheelssouthflorida.org.Founded in 2004 Just in Time Air Conditioning and Appliances has provided all of South Florida with 24/7 Sale and service on Air Conditioning and Appliances for residential and commercial properties. All of our Technicians are N.A.T.E "North American Technician Excellence" certified the National accreditation for the HVAC industry. With consistent 4.0 and higher ratings on Google, Yelp, Home advisor and Angie's list, we pride ourselves on helping our customers make the correct decisions that will keep their Air Conditioning and Appliances running in top shape for many years. Fast, Reliable and Straight Forward honest pricing has allowed Just in Time AC & Appliance to be one of the best contractors of the year from in 2014 and 2016 according to the "South Florida Business Journal." To learn more about us or to schedule an appointment please visit us at www.jitasap.com.Founded in 1925, Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool/spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and it is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America. Rheem is headquartered in Atlanta, and it has an international presence in 14 countries. The company's premium brands include Rheem, Raypak, Ruud, Eemax, Richmond and Splendid, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell, Witt, ColdZone and Kramer, which are part of the company's Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG) division. To learn more, visit www.Rheem.com.Since 1969, Gemaire has developed and flourished into the HVAC distribution powerhouse it is today. As one of the largest HVAC distributors in the country, we are ready to serve you with vast inventory, experienced and qualified staff, and quality products at all our branches. We are always ready for your next job.While we always offer the very highest quality, most innovative and eco-friendly Equipment, Parts & Supplies, we also continually strive to provide our Contractors unsurpassed customer service and support. Our Contractors' business is our business and we take great interest in helping grow and develop your organization. To learn more visit us at www.gemaire.com.Mark Adler, Executive Director954.714.6950 | madler@mowsoflo.orgJennifer M. Wescott, Community Relations Director954.714.6922 | jwescott@mowsoflo.orgJoe and Lynn Tedim, Owners of JIT954.320.6850 | fast@jitasap.com