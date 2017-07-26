News By Tag
Advance your acoustic and vibration knowledge
Registration now open for Bruel & Kjaer UK's autumn training courses
The first session is the company's Acoustic & Vibration Introduction for Design & Test Engineers course, starting on 5th September. This has been designed for industrial engineers looking to learn about the basic concepts important for airborne and structure-borne noise - and vibration in machinery. The three-day course provides attendees with an understanding of the basic principles, enabling them to distinguish the different aspects of noise and vibration generation.
On 19th September, Bruel & Kjaer UK will also run PULSE™ User Training; a specialist course covering both the basics and the more advanced features of Brüel & Kjær's PULSE multi-analyser system. Delegates can also take advantage of an optional third day - PULSE Reflex™ user training - to receive dedicated, hands-on training within the PULSE Reflex software.
The company will then run the two-day Vibration Testing for Engineers and Technicians course on 3rd October. This is a practical introduction explaining how to interpret vibration test specifications and apply them to a vibration test system. The course is designed for engineers new to the field of vibration testing, but also acts as a useful refresher for more experienced users. This course has an optional third-day of training called Vibration Hands-on Practical, which covers the LDS Laser USB Controller for sine, random, shock and mixed-mode testing.
Brüel & Kjær also provides free, online training sessions called webinars, run by its technical experts. Webinars cover a variety of topics – from general acoustic, environmental and industrial topics to more specialised product training.
Further information is available on the training section of Brüel & Kjær UK's website.
About Brüel & Kjær
Brüel & Kjær is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of sound and vibration measurement systems.
We help customers measure and manage the quality of sound and vibration in their products and in the environment. Focus areas are aerospace, space, defence, automotive, ground transportation, airport environment, urban environment, telecom and audio.
Brüel & Kjær has an unparalleled portfolio of sound and vibration equipment and is a long-established designer and manufacturer of innovative instrumentation including sound level meters, microphones, accelerometers, conditioning amplifiers, calibrators, noise and vibration analysers, and PULSE software.
We also design and manufacture the LDS range of vibration test systems, as well as complete airport and environmental monitoring systems: WebTrak, ANOMS, NoiseOffice and Sentinel.
Brüel & Kjær runs a variety of training courses - from basic introductions to noise and its effects to more specialised classes teaching customers how to get the most out of their equipment. Free online training courses, conducted by our expert engineers, run throughout the year too.
Brüel & Kjær is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com) which has annual sales of £1.3bn and employs around 8,300 people worldwide across its four business segments.
