News By Tag
* Bruel
* Kjaer
* Nvh
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brüel & Kjær gears up for international NVH forum
Sound and vibration specialist, Brüel & Kjær is pleased to be one of the sponsors at this year's International Forum Automotive Acoustics & Vibration – Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH).
Brüel & Kjær's technical specialists will be on hand throughout the show to discuss aspects of sound and vibration measurement, including its NVH simulator. This unique tool, which provides a bridge between testing and simulation, is available in different versions for a wide range of applications - from sound design to the full vibroacoustic assessment - before the first physical prototype is even built.
The company's top class NVH projects are supplied through its Engineering Services team, sound and vibration engineers with extensive knowledge of problem solving in the automotive industry. By applying their knowledge and experience, the company supports automotive manufactures at every stage of their vehicle development cycle, ensuring quality from design to manufacture - and increasing their efficiency through virtual prototyping and reducing time to market.
More information about Brüel & Kjær's automotive solutions is available on its website: https://www.bksv.com/
Ends
About Brüel & Kjær
Brüel & Kjær has led the Sound & Vibration field for over 75 years, and that is not about to change. Brüel & Kjær's Automotive division helps customers solve NVH challenges by developing advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. The solutions and technology we provide shorten development time, ensure component quality and optimize vehicle performance.
We offer advanced NVH solutions like the NVH Simulator and DISCOM NVH Analysis systems. The NVH Simulator is a unique bridge between testing and simulation, available in different versions for different applications, from sound design to the full vibroacoustic assessment, well before the first physical prototype is built. DISCOM NVH Analysis systems provide a full range of production line testing solutions ranging from pass/fail gear testing to end-of-line engine and transmission testing.
Brüel & Kjær's top class NVH projects are supplied through its Engineering Services team, sound and vibration engineers with extensive knowledge of problem solving in the automotive industry. By applying their thorough knowledge and experience, we can help you at every stage of your vehicle development cycle – ensuring quality from design to manufacture and increasing efficiency through virtual prototyping and reducing time to market.
Discover how Brüel & Kjær can accelerate your business growth by delivering value that goes beyond measure.
For additional information please contact:
Heather Wilkins
Marketing Coordinator
Bruel & Kjaer
Telephone: 01223 389 800
Email: heather.wilkins@
Contact
Brüel & Kjær
***@bksv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse