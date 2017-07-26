 
Free Webinar on Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery: How beneficial for you and your organization

Date | September 6th 2017, Time | 3 – 4 PM CET, Cost | Free
 
 
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are already planning to make your team/organization ready for DevOps journey, there would be lots of uncertainty and apprehensions. This happens because, for a team, it is quite difficult to adapt to a new work culture where it is characterized as a "culture change". DevOps is actually an extension of Agile and it is not about a complete team culture change but a team learning, technical practices together to continuously deliver value.

By attending this webinar "Practical DevOps and Continuous Delivery" we are hoping to impart know-how on how one can implement DevOps methodology in a company with all its benefits. The panelists in this webinar have a profound knowledge in the DevOps realm. Therefore you will be getting a good opportunity to guide your team to take a disciplined approach to delivering valuable outputs in a time bound manner.

Take a look at the recent events where our presenters took sessions on DevOps for people like you.

Agile Indonesia Conference 2017 - http://2017.agileindonesia.org/

Scrumdays Kochi - http://agileworkshop.ekipa.co/

Here are the feedbacks from some of the attendees of Agile Workshop.

It was worth time spent. The workshop was very engaging and interactive - says Finil Mathew, Project Manager at Mobiiworld

It was a very good event. Would look forward to more, Agile and DevOps Experiences - Rajesh Mathachan, Innovatise

If you are interested in joining in, please register here - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-webinar-on-practical-devops-continuous-delivery-tickets-35627992284?aff=eac2

Contact
Shintu Manuel
***@bridge-global.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bridge-global.com Email Verified
Tags:LetsTalkDevOps, BEAMEVENTS, Devops
Industry:Software
Location:Rotterdam - Rotterdam - Netherlands
