News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Free Webinar on Practical DevOps & Continuous Delivery: How beneficial for you and your organization
Date | September 6th 2017, Time | 3 – 4 PM CET, Cost | Free
By attending this webinar "Practical DevOps and Continuous Delivery" we are hoping to impart know-how on how one can implement DevOps methodology in a company with all its benefits. The panelists in this webinar have a profound knowledge in the DevOps realm. Therefore you will be getting a good opportunity to guide your team to take a disciplined approach to delivering valuable outputs in a time bound manner.
Take a look at the recent events where our presenters took sessions on DevOps for people like you.
Agile Indonesia Conference 2017 - http://2017.agileindonesia.org/
Scrumdays Kochi - http://agileworkshop.ekipa.co/
Here are the feedbacks from some of the attendees of Agile Workshop.
It was worth time spent. The workshop was very engaging and interactive - says Finil Mathew, Project Manager at Mobiiworld
It was a very good event. Would look forward to more, Agile and DevOps Experiences - Rajesh Mathachan, Innovatise
If you are interested in joining in, please register here - https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Shintu Manuel
***@bridge-global.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse