Harbinger Interactive Learning Launches eLearning Course Modernization Services
Harbinger approaches course modernization through the newest addition to its array of interactive learning solutions - Legacy content conversion.
Harbinger, as an organization, is known for its learner-centric, cost-effective, and modern learning solutions. The team understands that with the proliferation of smart phones and other mobile devices, user experience has moved to a different level altogether. To meet the modern learning requirements, people would need to upgrade their legacy courses to newer, industry acceptable formats. Courses created using Flash, older versions of Articulate Storyline or Presenter, Adobe Captivate, or Lectora, need to be converted to newer formats like responsive HTML5 or be redesigned as microlearning nuggets. Harbinger's legacy content conversion services are aimed at doing exactly the same.
When asked about how this new service will be helpful for prospective organizations, Poonam Jaypuria, Vice President - eLearning, Harbinger Interactive Learning, mentioned, "Many organizations have created hundreds of courses over last several years. The course content is still relevant and instructionally sound; however they are no more adding any business value due to outdated support and design, inability to work on latest smart-phone devices and browsers. Harbinger aims to bring a wholesome solution for such organizations who would like to convert these courses to latest standards, with a shorter time-to-market."
Harbinger's legacy content conversion approach primarily follows the guidelines of rapid conversion of data through automated tools and processes, use of responsive design styles, application of best-in-class instructional design methodologies, an attempt at making content searchable using metadata and enhanced tracking provisions. All these when combined, can have a mapr impact on the time-to-market and costs.
To know more about Harbinger's legacy content conversion services, visit www.harbingerlearning.com, or write to info@harbingerlearning.com.
About Harbinger Interactive Learning
Harbinger Interactive Learning a global design & development company; with over 25 years of experience in delivering innovative learning solutions for various verticals that include corporate, healthcare, manufacturing, publishing, K12, and higher education.
The company's design and development capabilities extend from deep understanding of learning, strong skills in instructional design, visual design, and expertise in digital learning technologies. The experience of delivering custom solutions for each of the above mentioned sectors has strengthened Harbinger's expertise and helps it in consistently creating learner-centric, customized, and cost-effective training solutions.
Harbinger Interactive Learning's services and solutions have been appreciated by various learning bodies. For two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016, Harbinger Interactive Learning has been shortlisted as a finalist in the "Learning technologies supplier of the year' category of the prestigious 'Learning Technology Awards'. It has also been adjudged with the Chief Learning Officer award.
For more information, visit www.harbingerlearning.com or contact at 425.861.8400
