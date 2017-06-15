News By Tag
How To Choose and Identify An Antique Fireplace
What's the different features of an King Louis Fireplace, Georgian Fireplace, Regency Fireplace, Victorian Fireplace, Art Nouveau and Art Deco design?
Thinking of restoring an Antique Fireplace? Identify which style you have with the guide below:
King Louis Fireplaces
A typical Louis revival fireplace projects nine inches or so from the wall. The front is flat and box like with a wide rectangular opening for the fire dogs, grate or basket. The designs of the Louis Revival fireplaces were more elegant than their counterpart British marble fireplaces often being made by Italian craftsmen with additional detailing and finishing completed by French artisans.
Georgian Fireplaces
The Georgian period 1714 to 1820 although technically the latter years of the period should be referred to as the Regency period marked a transformative period of economic and socio political change in English history. If those of us old enough care to remember our GCSE 'O' level history this period is marked by the agricultural revolution of which George III was a great proponent. It was a time where many of our great stately homes were built or remodelled and renovated from the newly found wealth of improved agricultural techniques and methods.
From the overtly ornate fireplaces of the Louis period the tradition was to carry on in the early Georgian period (1714-1760) with inspiration drawn from the earlier works of Inigo Jones influenced by the imagery of classic Greek Mythology. Designers' like William Kent were commissioned to provide very grand and sumptuous fireplaces to form the centre pieces of grand stately rooms in the Palladian style.
Regency Fireplaces
The Regency period witnessed a much more austere approach to architecture with much more rectilinear designs characterised by flatter leg with reeding as an insert or a singular or double Greek Colum supporting the fireplace header. The reeding decoration was often continued across the header or substituted with twin parallel lines or the ever popular Acanthus leaves or images from Greek and Roman mythology or history.
Marble and Statuary marble was a much sought after material and the material of the day for fireplace design and manufacture.
The Regency period design has remained ever popular and influences many fireplace designs today from contemporary interpretations to faithful reproductions for restoration projects. The Regency period fireplace has proved to be easier to reproduce that it's more elaborately decorated predecessors.
Victorian Fireplaces
Victoria's reigned from 1837 until her death in 1901 and it is impossible in design terms consider this time as a single unified period. Up until the death of her Consort Prince Albert in 1861 designs were still heavily influenced by the classical features so prominent in Georgian and Regency designs. There was resurgence in Louis fireplaces at this time partially due to the availability of original fireplaces removed from the châteaux's of the French nobility during the French Revolution.
Arts & Crafts Movement – Brick Fireplaces
The Arts and Crafts movement drew its inspiration from the 1450's when fireplaces were only just beginning to be situated on the sidewall of Great Halls with the advent of the chimney. Fireplace designs were often constructed of brick or other locally sourced stone, large, well rounded and had an inglenook appearance. Bricks were often laid vertically, conventionally or in a herringbone pattern. Later designs included tiles arranged in a flowing pattern similar to those associated with the work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the later Art Nouveau movement. Tiles often showed a pastoral scene or complex floral motifs. Rockwood Pottery who produced the early Arts and Crafts tile designs shared a close association with William Morris the founder of Morris & Co. We still live with the Arts and Crafts legacy often seen in mock Tudor houses, reproduction wall panelling and old brick fire surrounds.
Art Nouveau and Art Deco design
The work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh is either viewed as a modernist in style or providing the bridge between Art Nouveau and Art Deco design styles. Either way Mackintosh fused classical shapes with new industrial art and his work was in interior and fireplace design was exclusive to the particular design of a specific building in his believe the interior should complement the exterior. As a result most of his work was commissioned on a one off individual basis. Fireplaces were in is opinion, the "glowing focus with decorative symbolic interest" and should relate to the room and meet the individual personal needs of the owner. Due to the highly personalised nature of Mackintosh's fireplaces today's replicas tend to imitate his graphic style rather than personify his overall design style.
The austerity after the 2nd World War and the need to build houses to replace war damaged properties and the slum clearance program forestalled the fireplace industry as conventional fireplaces were replaced with their electrical counterparts. The later advent of central heating saw many fireplaces ripped out and consigned to the landfill site. It is only since the late 1970's onwards people have decided to or re-install the original design features back into period properties or reinstate the fireplace back into their homes as the heart of the home or as a much missed design feature.
