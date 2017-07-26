New Gurugram gears to tackle onslaught of dengue

Contact

-- In a bid to tackle dengue, DLF Foundation and Medanta organized a workshop and awareness drive in new sectors of Gurugram on Saturday as a part of 'Mission Stop Dengue'. Large number of residents participated in the programme that enlightened them on how to tackle dengue including resort to natural ayurvedic home remedies too.The workshop commenced at DLF New Town Heights, Sector 90 with a team of doctors from Medanta led by Dr. Shubhang Singh delivering an awareness talk on the issue. This was followed by detailing of necessary precautions to be taken to prevent dengue. Residents were sensitized about the warning signs and symptoms of dengue. They were also briefed about the precautions that are required to be taken including cleaning water coolers regularly, draining excess water from flower pots, cleaning and covering water tanks, dressing in light cotton full sleeves clothes and using a mosquito repellent. Residents were briefed on how Ayurvedic home remedies like consuming juice of papaya leaves and applying tulsi leaves solution can be instrumental in prevention and combat of dengue.The programme involved various activities in creating awareness on the burning issue. Medical kits containing sample collection set, microscope to spot larvae in the sample, oil to kill the larvae and a mosquito repellant were also distributed to residents.Mission Stop Dengue is targeting localities of Gurugram including residential areas, offices, schools, colleges and villages in the coming days to spread awareness about the disease. Till date 80,000 people have been sensitized on the issue."It was a great experience to be a part of this workshop. It enlightened us on the need to tackle the menace of this deadly disease. We also learnt about the natural home preparations that can be used and applied to prevent the mosquito bite.We look forward to more such initiatives being organized in future," said Shalini Gupta, a resident of DLF Gardencity."The aim of the Mission is to combat the spread of dengue. I urge everyone to come forward in this mission to combat the disease which is entirely preventable. We are looking forward to taking Mission Stop Dengue to a maximum number of people to ensure dengue prevention and control ", said Mr Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation'Mission Stop Dengue' was launched on National Dengue Day which aims to reduce Dengue through a continuous round the year activities in a span of three years by engaging RWAs and schools.