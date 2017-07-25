 
Multi-family roof repair in Dallas, TX

 
 
DALLAS - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- While most roofs in Dallas, TX, are designed to withstand high winds and heavy rains, there are times when repairs are necessary. Keeping up with roof repairs yourself isn't always practical or safe, especially if you are managing several different properties. If you're in need of reliable and affordable multi-family roof repair in Dallas, take a moment to consider how you may benefit from our services.

Prompt Emergency Responses

Wind, rain, and debris are just some of the reasons why a roof may suddenly become damaged. When a tenant requests immediate attention because of a roof problem, our crew in the Dallas, TX area will arrive quickly to assess the situation. We have the equipment and experience required to safely determine the extent of the damage and determine the most effective and efficient way to correct it. Some of the roofing emergencies we respond to include, but aren't limited to, problems involving:

• Leaks and moisture
• Blown-off or damaged shingles
• Punctures from debris
• Roof surface damage from critters or trees
• Water backing up on a roof from clogged gutters

Thorough Roof Repairs

Regardless of what has you calling on us, we'll take the time to do the job right. Our thorough approach to multi-family roof repair in Dallas includes checking other parts of a roof to determine if there's more to the problem. Doing so can help us to identify other areas that may have been affected by moisture or other common forms of roof damage. Our attention to detail also includes:

• Checking for signs of leaks around flashing
• Looking for less-obvious signs of leaks or moisture damage, especially in attics and along external walls
• Determining if there are issues with roof and attic ventilation that may need to be addressed

Sensible, Customer-Focused Roof Repair

Our contractors know what matters most to multi-family property owners in Dallas. You can expect us to clearly explain what the problem is and present an honest estimate before doing any roof work that's going to involve more than just a few small repairs. If it comes down to repair vs. replacement, we'll clearly present your options and offer an honest opinion so you can make a well-informed decision.

Preventative Roof Maintenance and Inspection

While we're conveniently available for unexpected roof repair requests, we can also provide preventative maintenance services that may minimize your multi-family property roof repair needs. We recommend scheduling inspections:

• After severe storms
• Seasonally to spot potential signs of damage early
• When there are visible signs of blistering, buckling, or sagging on a roof
• If shingles are showing signs of age or damage, such as missing granules, cracking, or curling
• If utility bills are suddenly increasing for no apparent reason (may be due to deficiencies with roof insulation)

Multi-family roof repair in Dallas doesn't have to be a burden when you put the team at J National to work for you. For nearly 20 years, we've been a trusted source for multi-family, commercial, and residential contractor services. We have licensed and insured contractors available in the Dallas, TX area ready to respond quickly when roofs demand attention. Contact us today to learn more about our services. http://www.jnational.com/multi-family-family-roof-repair-...

Tatiana Ruiz
***@jnational.com
