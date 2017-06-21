News By Tag
What Requirements Should Your Renovation Contractor Meet
Licensing
Licensing ensures that contractors performing your home, business, or multifamily property are up to date with current building codes, industry-accepted business, and construction practices. Licensing specific to the types of projects a company typically handles is important because standards can change over time. Being aware of those adjustments increases the odds the job will be done right the first time without the need to make corrective repairs later.
Insurance
The contractors working at your property should be insured for both their peace of mind and yours. If any employee of a multifamily renovation contractor in Dallas is injured while working on your property, the liability will be on the company, not you. Liability insurance and workman's compensation are the two most common types of contractor-related coverage.
Ability to Secure Permits
Some upgrades, especially when multifamily properties are involved, can be fairly extensive. Should a permit be required, it's best to work with a company that will obtain it for you. If you pull your own permit, you'll be responsible for any issues with work that's not up to code. Most reputable companies will handle all permitting requirements and take full responsibility for ensuring work is in compliance with current codes.
Knowing Zoning Laws
The last thing you need is to have a big project halfway done before finding out you're in violation of zoning laws. Make sure the company you're working with has knowledge of such requirements, along with typical homeowners' association guidelines in the area.
Willingness to Provide References
Go beyond what may be featured on a company's website and ask for references you can personally check for yourself. Taking some time to speak with previous customers will give you a better idea of what you can expect with your project. Consider asking questions like these:
• Were you satisfied with the results?
• Did they get the work done in the time promised and stay within your budget?
• How easy was it to get a hold of the someone if you had questions?
• Did they leave your property clean when finished?
Providing Details In Writing
There's a lot of things to keep track of when completing an improvement project in Dallas, TX. Requiring everything in writing before you agree to anything means you'll know what's going to be done, when to expect to it be done, and what you'll pay for it. Ideally, you want the following details in writing:
• Payment schedule
• Different phases of more extensive project
• Types of materials and/or products that will be used
Payment schedule
• Different phases of more extensive project
• Types of materials and/or products that will be used
