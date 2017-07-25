News By Tag
Harland Simon to complete RotoVision and PLC Upgrade on Goss Uniliner Press at Butler Eagle
As with all Harland Simon offerings, the existing system will remain operational until the new equipment has been fully tested and commissioned, which eliminates any risk to production. This method also keeps costs down while ensuring all the vulnerable parts of the system are replaced. The solution will be based on techniques that have been successfully developed for the replacement of many systems originally supplied by other press and drives manufacturers over the past 40 years.
Ronald Vodenichar, General Manager and Co-Publisher of the Butler Eagle commented:
"This upgrade which replaces the front end RotoVision and PLCs will help eliminate obsolescence. The continuing partnership with Harland Simon helps to guarantee press up-time with-off-the shelf components, new software and 24/7 support."
This project follows on from other successful Goss Universal press upgrades in North America, Europe and around the world and a recent order to upgrade the same generation of controls on the Goss Universal press at La Prensa in Panama. The above solution has also been rolled out to a number of sites in Europe and Asia; as well as in the US at Advance Web Offset, CA; Star Phoenix, SK; Tribune-Review, PA; Engle Printing, PA, and Arizona Republic, AZ.
Installation and commissioning is scheduled for early September this year.
For more information please visit http://harlandsimon.com/
Media Contact
Harland Simon
Tanja Hundt
01908276700
***@harlandsimon.com
